England are poised to lock horns with France on Saturday as they battle it out for a place in the 2022 World Cup semi-finals.

Down the years the Three Lions and Les Bleus have enjoyed some memorable clashes, with the latest chapter now waiting to be written.

Both sides will go into their quarter-final meeting confident of emerging with a positive result.

So, how have previous matches between the two European nations historically played out?

England 2 France 0 (July 20, 1966) The final game of the group stage in England’s triumphant home World Cup, which Sir Alf Ramsey’s men won to finish a point above Uruguay and set up their route to glory.

Roger Hunt scored in each half to keep 98,000 fans at Wembley happy and pair the hosts with Argentina in the quarter-finals rather than West Germany. The rest, as they say, is history.

England 3 France 1 (June 16, 1982)

Sixteen years on the old foes were back together in the World Cup in Spain, with Ron Greenwood’s England comfortably coming through as they topped Group Four.

The game is best remembered for Bryan Robson’s goal after 27 seconds, his country’s quickest ever at a World Cup, but the midfielder also put his side ahead for a second time before Paul Mariner made it safe.

France 2 England 1 (June 13, 2004)

One of the most galling defeats of the Sven-Goran Eriksson era, as his star-studded side came within a whisker of knocking off the reigning champions in the group stage of Euro 2004 only to fall apart at the close.

Frank Lampard’s 38th-minute header had put England in front, but David Beckham had a penalty saved by Fabien Barthez.

Zinedine Zidane showed the coolest head of all as the closing moments arrived, curling home a last-gasp free-kick, then converting from the penalty spot after David James took out Thierry Henry.

Zinedine Zidane scoring a freekick for France against England at Euro 2004. Credit: PA

England 1 France 1 (June 11, 2012)

Roy Hodgson’s hasty elevation to the top of the English game, following Fabio Capello’s departure, tempered expectations in the build-up to Euro 2012.

Laurent Blanc’s team represented a tough start to tournament life for the new regime, but Joleon Lescott’s header on the half-hour raised hopes.

Arsenal midfielder Samir Nasri hit back shortly afterwards and a goalless second half saw both sides bank a point.

England topped the group but matching exits in the quarter-finals saw them bow out at the same time.

Joleon Lescott scoring a header for England against France at Euro 2012. Credit: PA

France 3 England 2 (June 13, 2017)

Five years ago, the sides met in a season-ending friendly at the Stade de France.

Then, as now, Didier Deshcamps and Gareth Southgate were the men in the dugout and it was the Frenchman who came out on top.

Harry Kane nabbed an early goal but Les Bleus rallied to go in ahead at half-time. A red card for Raphael Varane at the start of the second period should have changed things but, despite Kane’s equaliser from the penalty spot, Ousmane Dembele sealed the win.