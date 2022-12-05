No 10 urges parents to be ‘on the lookout’ amid rising cases of Strep A

Downing Street has urged parents to be on the 'lookout' for symptoms after a rise in infections caused by the Strep A bacteria.

Officials said they can "fully understand" that parents are concerned by rising cases but stressed the NHS is "well prepared" for such situations.

Number 10 said it was not aware of any current shortage of the antibiotic amoxicillin.

Across the UK at least six children have died with an invasive form of the Strep A bacterial infection in recent months, with a seventh possible case reported at the weekend.

Asked about the recent rise in cases, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: "It is still uncommon but it’s important parents are on the lookout for symptoms."

He said any parents who are concerned should contact the NHS.

Asked if there was a shortage of the antibiotic amoxicillin, which used to treat the infection, the spokesman added: "It’s important to reassure parents that there is no current shortage as far as we’re aware."

Strep A infections are usually mild and can be easily treated with antibiotics – illnesses caused by the Group A strep bacteria include the skin infection impetigo, scarlet fever and strep throat.

There has been a giant leap in the number of scarlet fever cases.

There were 851 cases reported in the week of November 14 to 20, compared to an average of 186 for the same timeframe in previous years.

What are the main symptoms of Strep A?

Strep A bacteria can cause a lot of different illness, but tends to begin with a few typical symptoms, which include:

A rash

Sore throat

Flushed cheeks

A swollen tongue

Severe muscle aches

High fever

Localised muscle tenderness

Redness at the site of a wound.

If a parent or carer suspects scarlet fever they should call their GP or 111 as prompt treatment with antibiotics can prevent serious illness and stop the spread of infection.

Strep A infections can develop into a more serious invasive Group A Strep (iGAS) infection – though this is rare.

Officials have noticed an increase in iGAS cases this year, particularly in children under 10.

It comes as experts from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said they were exploring whether the rise in cases was due to a lack of immunity due to Covid lockdowns.Dr Colin Brown from the UKHSA told ITV News: "Parents shouldn't be overtly worried - the number of children overall with severe disease is small and the overall number of fatalities, albeit sad indeed, are low."

