No-one knows 'full truth' about royal split, Harry says in second Netflix teaser

No-one knows the "full truth" about Meghan and Harry's split from the royal family, the Duke of Sussex has said in a dramatic second trailer for his Netflix docuseries.

On Monday, Netflix continued to tease snippets from the couple's upcoming show, 'Harry & Meghan'.

At the end of the trailer, Harry says: "No-one knows the full truth. We know the full truth."

The documentary has been described as an “at-home” style show, which, according to Netflix, “explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution”.

"There's a hierarchy of the family, you know there's leaking, but there's also planting of stories," Harry also says in the one-minute trailer.

He is seen with his head in his hands, while Meghan was filmed wiping away tears.

The Duke and Duchess dramatically stepped down as major royals and moved to California in 2020.

Harry also says: "The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution, this feeding frenzy. I was terrified, I didn't want history to repeat itself," as the trailer shows images of his mother Diana and the now Princess of Wales Catherine.

Meghan also speaks out in the trailer, saying: "I realised, they're never going to protect you."

The six-episode series will be released in two halves. Volume one will air on December 8 – exactly three months after the death of Harry’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth II - and volume two will air on December 15.

The first trailer for the docuseries was released on the second day of the Prince and Princess of Wales’s high-profile trip to the US.

It featured never before-seen photographs of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The docuseries will include commentary from friends and family, most of whom have never spoken publicly before about what they witnessed according to Netflix, and historians who discuss the state of the British Commonwealth today and the royal family’s relationship with the press. It adds: “The series does more than illuminate one couple’s love story, it paints a picture of our world and how we treat each other.”