England will play France in the quarter-finals of the World Cup, after both sides progressed from the first knockout stage of the tournament on Sunday.

The Three Lions secured their place following a 3-0 victory against Senegal, while Les Bleus defeated Poland 3-1 to set up a pulsating encounter in Qatar.

Previously, England have won both times in which they have faced France at a World Cup.

So, ahead of the game taking place who are the key players England need to look out for?

Who are France's key players?

Raphael Varane - The Manchester United centre-back recovered from a month long thigh injury to make the French World Cup squad, where he remains a pivotal player.

Varane, who was also a member of the victorious 2018 World Cup team, will provide a considerable step-up in the calibre of defender England's frontline has faced so far.

Aurelien Tchouameni - Tchouameni is touted as one of the rising stars in world football and has impressed since making a domestic move to Real Madrid last summer.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know

Eagle-eyed fans will be keen to see how he lines up against England's own midfield gem, Jude Bellingham, with both enjoying a stellar World Cup up to this point.

Kylian Mbappe - France's talisman, Mbappe already has five goals to his name in Qatar and will be hoping to add to his tally when he faces the Three Lions.

Mbappe lit up the 2018 World Cup when he etched his name alongside Pele as the only teenagers to score in the competition's final. The 23-year-old could yet make more history if France become just the third country ever to retain the World Cup crown.

How did France reach the quarter-finals?

Wins against Australia and Denmark were enough to see France top group D.

Les Bleus did lose their final group-stage fixture against Tunisia, but they had already qualified for the knockouts at this point and so chose to rotate their squad heavily for the match.

In the round of 16 stage the French saw off the challenge of fellow European side Poland, winning 3-1 through a brace from Mbappe and a Olivier Giroud strike.

Aurelien Tchouameni has starred at the 2022 World Cup for France. Credit: PA

When do France play England?

The two sides will meet on Saturday, December 10 with kick-off slated for 7pm GMT.

Qatar's Al Bayt Stadium will play host to the fixture - the same arena England beat Senegal on Sunday.

How can I watch the game?

Saturday's quarter-final will be broadcast live to viewers in the United Kingdom exclusively on ITV1 and STV.

Live updates will also be available on the ITV News website.