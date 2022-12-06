Play Brightcove video

ITV News US correspondent Robert Moore reports

The royals have spent the days before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix documentary launch welcoming guests at Buckingham Palace.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, the King and the Queen Consort held the first Diplomatic Corps reception in three years as they greeted hundreds of guests at the glittering affair in London on Tuesday evening.

It comes as the wait for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix docuseries intensified.

Meanwhile in the US, Harry and Meghan were in New York, preparing to accept the Ripple Of Hope Award for their racial justice and mental health work from Robert F Kennedy Human Rights (RFKHR) organisation, overnight Tuesday, UK-time.

The Harry & Meghan series will launch on December 8 and conclude on December 15 Credit: Netflix/PA

The couple’s tell-all show is just hours from being aired by the streaming giant on Thursday, and the royal family is bracing itself for bombshell revelations, with Harry speaking of a “hierarchy in the family”, a “dirty game”, and warning “We know the full truth”.

The event at the Palace is the first Diplomatic Corps reception of the King’s reign, and the monarch, his consort Camilla, eldest son and heir to the throne William and daughter-in-law Kate, a future queen, welcomed foreign ambassadors to the grand occasion in the royal residence’s state rooms.

Kate, with her hair worn down, was dressed in a floor length scarlet Jenny Packham dress decorated in sequinned flower motifs, as well as her a blue Royal Victorian Order sash and the late Queen’s Family Order, which sits on a yellow ribbon.

Her drop diamond earrings belonged to Queen Elizabeth II.

Kate meeting guests Credit: Victoria Jones/PA

Camilla once again wore the late Queen’s diamond and sapphire tiara and necklace, which she chose for the South African state banquet last month, and an Anna Valentine gown.

The late Queen was set to host the white tie gathering in March this year at Windsor Castle, but it was postponed due to Russian’s invasion of Ukraine.

It is usually held every December, but there were no receptions in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid pandemic.

The reception traditionally includes a buffet supper and dancing.

