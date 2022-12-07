Border force staff to strike at airports across UK over festive period

Border Force staff are set to strike over Christmas at Heathrow and several other airports in a row over pay and working conditions, a union has announced.

The Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union announced its members working at Heathrow, Gatwick, Manchester, Birmingham and Cardiff airports will strike for eight days from 23 December to New Year’s Eve.

The union has already announced strikes at the Department for Work and Pensions, the Highways Agency and among driving examiners.

The announcement will likely cause chaos for anyone hoping to spend Christmas with family who live abroad potentially for the first time since before the pandemic.

Around 1,000 Border Force workers will strike on December 23, 24, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30 and 31.

PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said the staff work at passport control so the strike will have a "significant impact."

He warned the Government against bringing in the military to cover for the strikes, saying there was not enough time to train them properly.

Mr Serwotka has met Government ministers but he said they were refusing to increase a 2% pay rise.

"They keep saying their door is open, but it is a very strange door because there’s nothing behind it."

The strike could cause chaos for travellers over Christmas. Credit: PA

The union warned the industrial action could escalate in the new year if the deadlock isn't broken.

Mr Serwotka also said his union may start coordinating strikes with other unions.

A Heathrow spokesperson said: "Our priority is to ensure passengers get through the border safely and as quickly as possible.

"We are working closely with airlines and Border Force on mitigation plans for potential strike action by Border Force officers and these plans will now be implemented for the notified days.

"The Home Office advises that immigration and customs checks may take longer during peak times on strike days, and Heathrow will support Border Force to minimise these impacts with the aim of processing passengers through the border as efficiently as possible.

"Passengers are advised to check their flight status with their airline before travelling. We encourage all parties to resolve this dispute quickly."

The airport pointed out that the workers involved in the strikes are employed by the Home Office, not Heathrow.

A Gatwick Airport spokesperson said: "We are disappointed that Border Force staff have decided to take strike action at this particular time. We hope that a settlement to this dispute can be found as quickly as possible.

"We expect that flights will operate as normal and remain in regular contact with Border Force about their mitigation plans. Additional airport staff will also be made available to help with passenger welfare on strike days."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...