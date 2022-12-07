How can I watch Harry and Meghan's documentary and when is it out?

Harry and Meghan's documentary is expected to reveal shocking claims about their time within the royal family.

It's a mini-series that promises interviews and insight from friends who have previously not spoken out and new details from the Sussexes themselves.

Here's what you need to know if you're planning on tuning in.

When can I watch it and how?

The series will be released on Thursday (December 8), dropping from 8am in the UK.

That’s Volume One. Volume Two will be released a week later, on December 15.

All episodes will be available on streaming service, Netflix.

How many episodes are there?

There are six episodes in total, with three coming out on Thursday and the final three on December 15.

What are they going to say?

Across the entire series, Netflix says they will explore the “clandestine days of their early courtship” and “challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution”.

The streaming giant has promised an “unprecedented and in-depth documentary series” over six episodes where Harry and Meghan “share the other side of their high-profile love story”.

It added it was a “never-before-seen look at one of the most-discussed couples in history”.

What will the true cost of Harry and Meghan’s Netflix documentary be? Martin Stew on what we can expect

Play Brightcove video

Are there any clues from the trailer?

In the latest trailer, Harry talks about a “dirty game” where there is “leaking” and “planting of stories”.

In the one-minute teaser, he also discusses the “pain and suffering” of women marrying into the royal family.

The trailer opens with Harry saying: “It’s really hard to look back on it now and go ‘What on earth happened?'”

Meghan is seen in one short clip with her head in her hands, possibly crying - although this isn't clear.

Meghan is seen holding her head in her hands. Credit: Netfix

Clips of paparazzi photographing the couple are then paralleled alongside old footage of Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, being followed by the media as he adds: “The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution, this feeding frenzy.

"I was terrified, I didn’t want history to repeat itself.”

Why is it coming out now?

In the trailer, Harry says that “no one knows the full truth,” adding, “we know the full truth.”

Following on from Meghan’s in-depth interview with Oprah, when she made damaging allegations about the royal family, some have criticised her for again revealing her experiences within the institution.

However, some believe the release is timely, with Buckingham Palace embroiled in a race row last week that led to the resignation of William's godmother.

The timing has certainly raised eyebrows, with the announcement last week coinciding with William and Kate’s visit to Boston for the Earthshot Prize.

The series finale also clashes with Kate’s carol concert on December 15.

The King, Queen Consort, Prince of Wales, Kate and other family members will be out in force in public to support the princess’s Together At Christmas festive celebration at Westminster Abbey.

