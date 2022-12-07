Play Brightcove video

Health Editor Emily Morgan sits down with the prime minister to discuss strikes and record-breaking NHS waiting lists

Rishi Sunak has said he will do "whatever [he needs] to do" to "protect people's safety" as the UK faces a wave of strikes in the run-up to Christmas.

Teachers, Royal Mail workers, nurses, rail workers, train drivers, and Border Force staff are among those set to walk out over pay and conditions.

There will be almost one strike every day in the run-up to Christmas.

The PM was asked how he plans to resolve the winter of discontent for workers prepare to take their grievances over pay and conditions to the picket lines, amid a backdrop of rising inflation and the soaring cost of living.

Mr Sunak told ITV News: "If union leaders aren’t going to be reasonable, then my priority is to protect peoples safety and to minimise the disruption on their day-to-day.

"I will do whatever I need to do to make sure that’s what is going to happen."

Just yesterday, Mr Sunak promised MPs “new tough laws” to curb the impact of industrial action.

He told ITV News on Wednesday that the government was "trying to act reasonably" in talks with the nursing union.

There are concerns that patient care and waiting times will be hit when nurses strike on December 15.

Mr Sunak added: "When it comes to pay, we have an independent body that makes recommendations… and the government, in the sprit of reasonableness, accepted all those recommendations in full."

"The most important thing we can do to help people is to control inflation. We've got to reduce inflation. That's what's making life difficult for nurses and for everyone else in the country.

"And a big part of how we're going to grip and reduce inflation is by having restraint when it comes to pay settlements and making sure that they're reasonable and fair."

