A group of experts has been challenged to help the NHS "maximise" the way it uses private hospitals to help reduce the record number of patients waiting for care.

Academics and experts from the NHS and independent sector are to meet at Downing Street on Wednesday to look at how to reduce the waiting list for pre-planned care.

Coined as the Elective Recovery Taskforce, it will help the NHS deliver on the target of eliminating all waits over 18 months by April next year and waits of longer than a year by March 2025, officials said.

Waiting lists for people to start routine hospital treatment has risen to a new record high.

A total of 7.1 million people were waiting to start treatment at the end of September, the highest number since records began in August 2007.

Health minister Will Quince will chair the first taskforce meeting, which will see the group "focus on how the NHS can utilise existing capacity in independent sector to cut the backlog".

Together they will make a series of recommendations to government early next year on "how the NHS can better commission the independent sector", the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said.

How bad are the current patient backlogs facing the NHS?

Play Brightcove video

Included within the recommendations will be better communication between the sectors and more information on availability in private hospitals.

According to the DHSC, around 6% of NHS care delivered in October was provided by private hospitals - some 450,000 appointments.

"The NHS is facing an unprecedented challenge to tackle Covid backlogs," said Health Secretary Steve Barclay.

"Hardworking staff have made strong progress but I want to turbocharge our current plans to bust the backlog and help patients get the treatment they need.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know

Minister for Health Will Quince added: "We are relentlessly focussed on tackling waiting lists and busting the Covid backlogs and this new taskforce will bring together experts from across the healthcare system.

"Doing so will ensure we’re using all the capacity available to us to improve care across the NHS and independent sector, and give patients more autonomy over when and where they are treated."

Sir James Mackey, national director for elective recovery at NHS England, said: "NHS staff are working incredibly hard to tackle the Covid backlog at a time of immense pressure on the health service with significant progress already made - virtually eliminating two year waits for care - and it’s vital that we continue to support staff to deliver for patients.

"By maximising opportunities to deliver even more life-saving checks and tests, building on the successes of increasing use of the independent sector since the pandemic, we can speed up diagnoses and continue to bring down waiting lists for routine care."