Tories remove whip from Julian Knight after complaint made to police

The Conservatives have withdrawn the whip from senior Tory MP Julian Knight after a complaint about him was made to the Metropolitan Police.

Chief Whip Simon Hart removed the Tory whip, meaning Mr Knight no longer sits in the Commons as a Conservative after the complaint was made on Wednesday.

Mr Knight is the chairman of the Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee and has represented Solihull in the West Midlands since 2015.

A spokeswoman for the Chief Whip said: “Following a complaint made to the Metropolitan Police this evening, we have removed the whip from Julian Knight MP with immediate effect.”

She declined to comment on the nature of the complaint now it is under investigation.

