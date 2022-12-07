Train drivers vote overwhelmingly to strike in long-running row over pay

Train drivers at 12 rail companies have voted overwhelmingly to continue strike action in a long-running row over pay.

Aslef said the turnouts were “huge” – showing how angry its members are.

Unions have to re-ballot members for industrial action every six months.

Mick Whelan, Aslef general secretary, said: "The resolve of our members is rock steady. A 93% 'yes' vote – up on the very high figure last time – on an average turnout across the 12 companies of 85% shows that our members are in this for the long haul.

"We don’t want to go on strike. We don’t want to inconvenience passengers – our friends and families use the railway, too, and we believe in investing in rail for the future of our country – and drivers don’t want to lose a day’s pay. Strikes are always a last resort.

"But the intransigent attitude of the train companies – with the Government acting with malice in the shadows – has forced our hand."

The industrial action will come alongside strikes by other sectors of the rail industry.

The RMT union, which represents train workers like ticketing staff, has been holding regular strikes for months, with even more planned over the festive period.

They recently rejected an 8% pay rise over two years and announced they would be striking on Christmas Eve and December 27.

The UK's rail network has been largely disabled by strikes for months. Credit: PA

Which rail operators are affected by the train drivers' strike?The companies affected by the new the Aslef strike include: Avanti West Coast, CrossCountry, Great Western Railway, Greater Anglia, GTR Great Northern Thameslink, London North Eastern Railway, Southeastern, Southern/Gatwick Express, South Western Railway (depot drivers only), SWR Island Line and West Midlands Trains.

Aslef, which has held five one-day strikes this year, said it has successfully negotiated pay deals with 11 train companies this year – DB Cargo, Eurostar, Freightliner Heavy Haul, Freightliner Intermodal, GB Railfreight, Grand Central, Merseyrail, MTR Elizabeth line, Nexus, PRE Metro Operations and ScotRail – and are in dispute only with those companies which have failed to offer their drivers anything.

