'Zero-Covid' policy eased in China after protests

China has announced measures to ease its strict anti-Covid restrictions, including ending harsh lockdowns and ordering schools without known infections to resume regular classes.

The National Health Commission made a 10-point announcement on Wednesday, which stipulated Covid-19 tests and clean bill of health displayed on a smartphone app would no longer be required, apart from in vulnerable areas such as nurseries and elderly care facilities.

It also limited the scale of lockdowns to individual apartment floors and buildings rather than entire districts and neighbourhoods.

People who test positive for the virus will be able to isolate at home rather than in overcrowded field hospitals, and schools where there have been no outbreaks must return to in-class teaching.

The announcement to ease its strict anti-Covid-19 restrictions following recent protests in several cities.

'I don't want a Covid test, I want freedom': ITV News Journalist Megumi Lim reported from the protests last week

The 'zero-Covid' policy, which has been in place for four years, has been criticised for upending ordinary life, travel, and employment, while dealing a harsh blow to the economy.

Despite this, China has sought to maintain the hardline policy to keep its economy humming.

However, public frustration with the restrictions appears to have swayed the opinion of officials who had previously championed the policy.

Under the new measures, lockdowns will be limited to individual apartment floors and buildings, and will only last for a maximum of five days unless additional cases are discovered.

Restrictions on the sale of cold medications will also be lifted, and vaccinations for the elderly will be increased.

Credit: AP

Newly reported cases of Covid in China have fallen from a daily record of more than 40,000 in recent days to just 20,764 on Wednesday, the vast majority of them asymptomatic.

The recent protests, which included calls for leader Xi Jinping to step down, were sparked by a fire in an apartment building that killed at least 10 people.Authorities rubbished suggestions that firefighters or victims were blocked by locked doors or other anti-virus measures. But the disaster became a focal point for public anger.

In a statement, the National Health Commission made no reference to the fire, the subsequent protests or a formal end to 'zero-Covid'. Officials have, however, gradually rolled back restrictions.

Health experts and economists warn it will be mid-2023 and possibly 2024 before vaccination rates are high enough and hospitals are prepared to handle a possible rash of infections.

