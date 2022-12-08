The family of missing professional rugby player and musician Levi Davis have announced they are stepping up their search with the help of a private investigator.

Mr Davis' family said Gavin Burrows and his company, Line of Inquiry, had volunteered to help find the former Bath Rugby player.

As part of their investigation the firm has said it will pay a £10,000 (€11,460) reward for information leading to Mr Davis' discovery.

Levi’s mum Julie Davis said: "We are very grateful to Gavin and his team for volunteering their time, expertise and the reward fund to help find Levi.

"We are still worried sick about him and just want him home safely. Hopefully this extra support will encourage people with any information to come forward."

In an effort to find her son, Ms Davis had previously travelled to Barcelona to retrace his steps.

CCTV footage, which is in the public domain, last showed Mr Davis leaving the The Old Irish Pub in Barcelona on October 29.

But an update to the investigation has revealed the last sighting of him came later on the same day, outside Barcelona's Hard Rock Restaurant.

Levi Davis seen leaving the The Old Irish Pub in Barcelona. Credit: CCTV

Investigators have said his mobile phone was found to be last connected to a network at the Sants Estacio (main train station) on the morning of Sunday, October 30, however there are no sightings of him on CCTV.

Meanwhile, his bank account and all his social media have not been accessed since the night of October 29.

In November, local police discovered Mr Davis' passport.

Levi is originally from Solihull and is currently signed with Worthing Raiders RFC.

Anyone with information or a potential sighting of Mr Davis is urged to contact the local police on 112, phone +44 800 1 935 777 or email findlevidavis@gmail.com.

A separate GoFundMe page is also running alongside to help support search efforts.

