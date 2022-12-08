Landmark legislation to protect same-sex marriage passes US House

The US House has given final approval to legislation protecting same-sex marriages.

The landmark bill requires all states to recognise same-sex marriages.

The bill was introduced by Democrats after the Supreme Court’s decision in June that overturned the federal right to an abortion, raising concerns that a landmark decision legalising same-sex marriage would be similarly threatened.

In a statement after Thursday's vote, President Joe Biden called the legislation a “critical step to ensure that Americans have the right to marry the person they love".

He said the legislation provides “hope and dignity to millions of young people across this country who can grow up knowing that their government will recognise and respect the families they build.”

Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who recently announced her decision to withdraw as House Democrat leader after nearly two decades at the helm, appeared to savour a moment of emotion as she signed the bill, later writing: "my heart is full."

The bipartisan legislation, which passed 258-169 with 39 Republican votes, also protects interracial unions by requiring states to recognise legal marriages regardless of “sex, race, ethnicity, or national origin.”

After months of negotiations, the Senate passed the bill to protect the 2015 Obergefell v. Hodges decision last week with 12 Republican votes.

In a debate before the vote, several gay members of Congress talked about what a federal law would mean for them and their families.

Representative Mark Pocan, a Democrat representing Wisconsin, said he and his husband should be able to visit each other in the hospital just like any other married couple and receive spousal benefits “regardless of if your spouse’s name is Samuel or Samantha.”

The legislation would not require states to allow same-sex couples to marry but it would require states to recognise all marriages that were legal where they were performed and protect current same-sex unions if the Supreme Court decision were overturned.

Most Republicans opposed the legislation and some conservative advocacy groups lobbied aggressively against it in recent weeks, arguing that it doesn’t do enough to protect those who want to refuse services for same-sex couples.

Following the vote, New York Democrat congressman Richie Torres tweeted: " Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would have the honor of presiding over the debate on the Respect for Marriage Act. "The vote for marriage equality is an empowering moment for me as the first Afro-Latino LGBTQ Member of Congress."

He tweeted: "Today we put the equality of same-sex love in its rightful place: under the protection of federal law."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know