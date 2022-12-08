NHS waiting list in England hits record high of 7.2 million people

The crisis in the health service has been laid bare by new figures showing the number of people in England waiting to start routine hospital treatment has risen to a record high. Some 7.2 million people were waiting to start treatment at the end of October, according to NHS England. This is up from 7.1 million in September and is the highest number since records began in August 2007.

Meanwhile, in emergency departments, just 68.9% of patients in England were seen within four hours last month, down from 69.3% in October and the worst performance on record. The target is for at least 95% of patients attending A&E to be admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours, but this has not been met nationally since 2015.

There were other unwelcome figures elsewhere. An estimated 410,983 people in England had been waiting more than 52 weeks to start hospital treatment at the end of October, NHS England said. This is up from 404,851 at the end of September, and is the equivalent of around one in 18 people on the entire waiting list.

What else does the new NHS England data show?

Some 1,907 people in England are estimated to have been waiting more than two years to start routine hospital treatment at the end of October. This is down slightly from 2,239 at the end of September and is well below the peak of 23,778 in January 2022.

The number of people waiting more than 12 hours in A&E departments in England from a decision to admit to actually being admitted has fallen.

The data shows that 37,837 people waited longer than 12 hours in November, down 14% from the record 43,792 in October but still the second-highest monthly total in data going back to August 2010.

The number waiting at least four hours from the decision to admit to admission also dropped from a record 150,922 in October to 143,949 in November, the second-highest on record.

Ambulances in England outside London took an average of 48 minutes and eight seconds in November to respond to emergency calls such as burns, epilepsy and strokes. This is down from an average of one hour, one minute and 19 seconds in October, but still well above the target of 18 minutes.

The new figures come amid long delays in A&E and ambulance response times worsening.

The NHS in England also has a record high number of vacancies, with patient safety being threatened as there were more than 133,000 full-time posts unfilled at the end of September.

With winter pressures building, over 40 NHS “traffic control centres” have been set up across England with the aim of getting patients into beds more quickly and managing demand.

Many ambulance crews are facing crippling delays when they arrive at A&E. Credit: PA

The “winter war rooms” will use data to respond to pressures on the health system, with staff able to divert ambulances away from full hospitals to ones with more capacity.

There has long been warnings that delays in discharging patients into the community and social care is putting additional pressure on bed capacity inside hospitals.

The government and NHS England set the ambition to eliminate all waits of more than two years, except when it is the patient’s choice or for complex cases requiring specialist treatment, by July this year.

They also aim to eliminate all waits of more than a year by March 2025.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know