There are now just eight teams left in contention to win the World Cup.

England will have to beat the current holders, France, if they want to get any further in this competition. But if they manage that and make it all the way to the final, they could find themselves up against any of them.

With the football on hold for a couple of days ahead of the first quarter-finals - we decided to head to the beach and meet some of the fans who have travelled here from all over the world to cheer their teams on.

We wanted to find out how they rate their chances of winning this competition and, more importantly, how they rate England’s.

We asked a group of Portuguese supporters what they thought of England’s World Cup performance so far and one replied, "it’s better than before...better than before".

Not exactly a glowing endorsement.

If England do beat France on Saturday, they could meet Portugal in the semi-finals. I asked him if the prospect made him feel nervous and he scoffed, "no, I think YOU are nervous!".

Harry Kane applauds fans at the World Cup in Qatar.

But not everyone we spoke to was ready to write England’s chances off. One Brazilian fan told me that the player that worries him most is Harry Kane. "He is a fantastic player," he said. "He can change the game in one shot."

Croatia fans, though, are confident that, if the opportunity arose, they would be able to knock England out of a second consecutive World Cup in a row. One group told me that England would be "their first choice" of teams to meet: "We know how you play, we beat you once - we can beat you twice!"

We will only find out if they are right if England get to the final and, to do that, they will first have to get past the current world champions.

England vs France kicks off at 7pm on Saturday on ITV1

