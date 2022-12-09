British photographer chosen for SpaceX trip around the moon

A British photographer is among a group of artists people chosen to go on a private trip around the moon on a SpaceX spaceship.

Wildlife photographer and filmmaker Karim Iliya will be joined by a K-pop star and a YouTuber after being picked by Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa for next year's lunar flyby.

The photographer, whose usual focus is on the underwater world, said he was "beyond words right now" after being chosen for the mission.

In an Instagram post Mr Iliya wrote: "It is the greatest honour to announce that I’ve been selected as a @dearMoonproject crew member and will be flying on the starship rocket to document a week long journey around the moon with @yusaku2020 and an incredible crew!!

"I’m looking forward to being able to share this journey and story with you all as I document this incredible adventure. I hope to grow, and continue to contribute back here on Earth.

"This will be the first crew of artists to fly around the moon, and I’m so excited to see what we can create together."

The Japanese tycoon took applications last year to join him on the flight after buying up all the seats on the spaceship in 2018.

Joining Mr Iliya on the “dearMoon project” are T.O.P., who debuted as a lead rapper for the K-Pop group Big Bang; Americans DJ Steve Aoki and filmmaker Brendan Hall and YouTuber Tim Dodd; Indian actor Dev Joshi, Czech artist Yemi AD and Irish photographer Rhiannon Adam.

American Olympic snowboarder Kaitlyn Farrington and Japanese dancer Miyu were chosen as backups.

Mr Maezawa completed a 12-day trip to the International Space Station on the Soyuz Russian spaceship last year.

The team will be among the first to travel on the SpaceX vehicle on what is expected to be a week-long trip that will come within 120 miles of the moon's surface while circling it for three days.

Last year, Mr Maezawa, 47, and his producer Yozo Hirano became the first self-paying tourists to visit the International Space Station since 2009.

Reports said he paid $80 million (£65 million) for the honour.

Mr Maezawa made his fortune in retail fashion, launching Japan’s largest online fashion mall, Zozotown. In 2019, he resigned as CEO of the e-commerce company Zozo Inc. to devote his time to space travel. Forbes magazine estimates his wealth at $1.9 billion (£1.55 billion).