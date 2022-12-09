Chesney Hawkes 'humbled to be lucky charm' for England's clash against France

Play Brightcove video

Chesney Hawkes has said he is "humbled" to have been labelled a good luck charm by the England team ahead of their clash against France at the World Cup this weekend.

The singer's half time performance during England's match against Wales last week was seen by some as setting up the atmosphere for their success.

England fans were quick to label The One and Only singer Hawkes as the unofficial lucky charm for the team after their 3-0 victory ensured the squad's progression as Group B winners.

Chesney Hawkes performs at half time at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Qatar. Credit: PA

"I'm humbled by that of course and I know that the team, bless them, have all said the same," Hawkes said.

Following his performance the singer got the chance to meet players, including Declan Rice, Phil Foden, and Jack Grealish - who he described as "heroes"."I got to meet all the team, like Declan who gave me a big hug in the tunnel," he said.

"They are all heroes of mine - even though they are all younger than my kids."

Unfortunately for England fans hoping to have Hawkes sing at Saturday's crucial clash with France, there will be no on-pitch performance by the pop star.

"I am definitely taking my guitar and I will be playing outside of the stadium," he said.

England fans were quick to label Hawkes as the unofficial good luck charm for the team. Credit: PA

"But as far as on the pitch I'm not sure that's going to happen because FIFA don't want to be seen to be biased and I am an obvious England fan."

This renewed time in the spotlight for the singer has been "surreal" but royalties from the record this year will be donated to a mental health charity.

As for the game tomorrow, Hawkes reckons England will be in with a chance given their new "Chesney charm".

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know