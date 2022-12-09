Croatia have stunned World Cup favourites Brazil after winning tonight's quarter-final in a tense penalty shootout.

Brazil were expected to win tonight's game at Education City Stadium, with their opponents having failed to score in half their matches in Qatar to that point.

They may not have been the bookies' favourites, but Croatia more than managed to hold their own, with the game finishing goalless after 90-minutes.

After going into extra time, Brazil appeared to have secured their opponent's fate after Neymar scored at 105 minute mark.

Ederson and Thiago Silva comfort Neymar after Brazil's crushing defeat. Credit: AP

For the Paris St Germain star, this was even more reason to celebrate, as he had equalled Pele’s Brazil scoring record of 77.

It looked like it was all over for Croatia, but they won themselves another chance after Bruno Petković equalised just four minutes from the end of extra time.

Going into a penalty shootout, Marquinhos hit the post and Dominik Livakovic saved Rodrygo’s spot-kick in the shootout as Croatia won 4-2 – with star man Neymar never even taking a penalty.

Supporters in Zagreb celebrate Croatia's victory. Credit: AP

Livakovic proudly held his man of the match award after he stepped into a press conference following this evening's victory.

When asked about the resilience of his team to make it through their second shootout of this tournament, he said: "First of all we are experienced and we are raised as fighters.

"We spare no efforts, we are giving our best - and that is the recipe for success."

