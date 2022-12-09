Play Brightcove video

England will "create moments" to beat France when they face off for a place in the 2022 World Cup semi-finals, former Three Lions defender Gary Neville told ITV News Sports Editor Steve Scott

Gary Neville has heaped praise on England ahead of their World Cup quarter-final clash against France, saying the Three Lions will create "chances to win" against the reigning champions.

The former England and Manchester United star told ITV News that while Les Bleus will be a "massive step up" in competition he has faith England will "get the job done".

He said: "We've got fantastic players. I think that people maybe don't realise how many chances France concede in matches. They do concede chances [and] you can get at them.

"They've got a brilliant attack, their front four are outstanding, but that defence - you can get at them and I'm sure England will create moments in the game and chances to win."

Neville also said he "couldn't think of anyone better" than Manchester City's Kyle Walker to defend against France's star forward Kylian Mbappe.

23-year-old Mbappe is currently top goalscorer at the 2022 World Cup, finding the back of the net on five occasions.

"Generally, I think that Kyle is absolutely ideal in every aspect for Mbappe and that doesn't mean to say he'll mark him out of the game. But he's just got the qualities, characteristics [and] personality to do it, I think," he added.

'What FIFA are, and what they've been over these last 20 years, doesn't stand for what would be fair play' - Gary Neville says fans have valid concerns despite World Cup's 'success'

Even before it began, this World Cup has been marred by criticism over Qatar's laws on homosexuality, the poor treatment of migrant workers who built the stadiums and its bid to host the tournament.

However, when asked how he thought the contest has been going so far, Neville said: “On the pitch I think there’s no doubt it’s been a success because of the fact that ultimately there has been more representation from different nations. “We’ve seen what happened with Morocco the other day, that was absolutely brilliant, and we need to see that, obviously, in terms of the growth of the game around the world.

“I think that people have enjoyed the football. It will only get better in this next week. I think the fans who have come over have had a good time. “Obviously, the noise that was there two weeks ago is less so now, but we still shouldn’t forget the fact that there is still something around this tournament in terms of how it was awarded initially. “People don’t like it, I don’t. What FIFA are and what they’ve been over this last 20 years doesn’t stand for what would be fair play and good for football.”

“And then there’s obviously this question of should a World Cup be in a country where there are laws and rules that we don’t like. “I personally have always said that the World Cup should be in the Middle East and it should be in different parts of the world. “However, I abhor working practices that aren’t equal, where there’s poor accommodation, poor quality of pay, poor conditions.

"It’s disgusting. That should never happen anywhere, whether it be in our country, or whether it be in this country."

Taking the opportunity to highlight the struggles of workers not only in Qatar, but also in the UK, which is facing a wave of industrial action over pay and conditions.

"Those people who are nurses, ambulance drivers, rail workers, transport workers, all these different industries - they're not all wrong you know," said Neville.

Neville said he 'abhors' the working practices employed in preparation for the Qatar World Cup. Credit: PA

He said the idea of supporting the government and large corporations "over people who are working every single day" is "ridiculous", adding that the same applies to Qatar.

"People said I wouldn't come over here and say it on Qatari state television, and I have done, but that doesn't fit the agenda of people back home.

"I've come over here and have talked about human rights, women's rights, LGBTQ+ rights, the working system, as I said I would do."

While many countries around the world have human rights records that concern many in the West, Neville said they should still be able to host the World Cup.

Asked if FIFA has missed an opportunity to not be more vocal on human rights abuses in the run up to the tournament, Neville said: “Football isn’t the problem here.

"Football actually is part of the solution because football is the only thing that brings scrutiny upon these issues.

"Energy companies, arms deals, all the banks and the institutions who have relationships with the Middle East never ever focus on the issues that we're talking about now because of football.

"Formula 1, golf, tennis, they all come over here lavishly to the Middle East and play sport, and it's all fine, there's no problems, nothing's ever mentioned.

"But a working class sport like football comes over, you do a few commentary games for a football station, or you're based to play football over here, and you get whacked.

"That's the fightback that needs to come, football is part of the solution, we're the ones that are challenging and debating and actually having the conversation."