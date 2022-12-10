England are out of the 2022 World Cup after a 2-1 loss to France in the quarter-finals in Qatar.

Despite a strong second half, and a successful penalty from Captain Harry Kane, the Three Lions conceded goals to Olivier Giroud and Aurélien Tchouaméni.

Manager Gareth Southgate told ITV after the game "Goals are decisive, but I've just said to the players in there I don't think they could of given any more, they've played really well against a top team.

"There's fine margins - things at both ends that have ended up deciding the game. But I think the way they've progressed as a group throughout this tournament has been fantastic.

"Congratulations to France, they know they've been in a hell of a game and we've given a top team a game that I don't think we could have done any more."

On Harry Kane's missed penalty, Southgate said: "for me we win and lose as a team. We've let a couple of goals in, we've missed a few chances. He's been incredible for us and so reliable in those sorts of situations."

"We wouldn't be here were it not for the goals he's scored for us."

Southgate added he will take his time before making any decision over his future after the defeat.

His contract runs until after Euro 2024 but he was was non-committal when asked about his plans going forward.

“I think after every tournament we have sat and reviewed and reflected."

“It needs a bit of time to make sure everybody makes the right decisions.”

Harry Kane expressed his pride in the team after the defeat to France.

"Big games come down to fine margins and they got theirs right and we didn't," he said.

On his missed penalty, Kane said "I can't fault my preparation..it's just the execution on the night. The first one was great and the second one just didn't quite hit it how I wanted to.

"That's something that I'll just have to take on the chin and it'll hurt for sure. The whole game will hurt, because we had full belief in what we were trying to achieve but as Captain I'll take that."

"I'm proud of the boys."

Speaking after the match, Midfielder Jordan Henderson felt England had given it their best.

The Liverpool captain told ITV “It is difficult to find the right words. I thought we gave everything in the game.

“We were disappointed to go 1-0 down but I thought (we showed) the character and the mentality to keep going in the second half and find the equaliser.

“I can’t say any more. We gave it everything and unfortunately it wasn’t our night.”

Former England striker Wayne Rooney, whose goalscoring record Harry Kane could have broken if he scored his second penalty of the match late in the quarter-final, tweeted, “Absolutely gutted for the lads but proud of the way they’ve played this tournament and they should be proud.

“Congratulations to (Harry Kane) on equalling the record, he’ll be on his own soon and couldn’t think of anyone better to take over. Keep your head up Harry.”

Former England internationals Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer said the match came down to “fine margins”, adding that the young side’s “time will come”.

Shearer tweeted: “2 decent sides. A missed pen. Fine margins. S*** happens. Well done France.”

Lineker posted: “Heartbreaking once again, but no shame in losing to an excellent French team and congratulations to them. There was so little to choose between the two sides. This fine young (England) team gave their all and will only get better. Their time will come.”

And Sir Geoff Hurst, who scored a hat-trick when England won the World Cup final in 1966, tweeted,

“Proud of every single player and the way they have played."

“Sometimes the heart just doesn’t get what it wants on the night.”

Prince William also tweeted the team:

"Gareth, Harry and the whole England squad and staff, gutted for all of you. You put so much into this tournament and we are all so proud of you. Heads held high and on to the next one! W."