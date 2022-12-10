England are preparing to take on reigning world champions France in the World Cup quarter-finals tonight.

The showdown will be the toughest challenge for coach Gareth Southgate in this contest so far.

It is the first time the two men's sides have faced each other in a knockout game of any tournament, and the first time at a World Cup since 1982.

The winner will go on to face Morocco in the semi-finals, after the team became the first African side to reach that level in this tournament in history, following a shock victory against Portugal.

The Three Lions have named an unchanged side for the clash.

Southgate stuck with the same starting XI that won 3-0 over Senegal in the last-16, with Raheem Sterling starting on the bench having missed the Senegal victory after returning to the UK to deal with an incident at his home.

Southgate intimated in the build-up to the game that he would retain a back four rather than adopt a more defensive approach and he stuck to his word.

France also made no alterations from the team which beat Poland 3-1 to reach the last eight, with five-goal Kylian Mbappe among their line-up.

Southgate has said the Three Lions are "ready to fight France" and said the team must produce the “very best version” of themselves if they are to make it to the semi-finals.

He added that England are better prepared for World Cup success than four years ago, when the team was knocked out during the semi-finals by Croatia.

“The biggest thing for me in the game is going to be our mentality,” the England manager said. “We’ll of course be tactically prepared.

“But on these nights you’ve got to have men that stand up and take on the challenge. That’s the bit that we’ve got to prove to people.

“We’ve had some outstanding nights and the next game is always the most important. It’s against a good level of opponent, one we’re ready for.

"One, if you’d asked me four years ago were we quite ready, I’m not sure. Now I feel differently about that, and that’s because we’ve got evidence over a long period of results."

Having comfortably topped their group and beaten Senegal in the round of 16, millions of people are expected to tune into live coverage of the game at Al Bayt Stadium, which will be broadcast on ITV1.

Amid growing anticipation, the French president Emmanuel Macron asked Prime Minister Rishi Sunak if he would support France in the semi-final if his side emerged victorious.

“Dear Rishi Sunak, looking forward to the game tonight,” Mr Macron tweeted.

“If Les Bleus win (they will!), you’ll wish us luck in the semi-final… right?”

Mr Sunak responded a few minutes later, tweeting: “Hopefully I won’t have to. But you’ve got a deal.

“Look forward to you getting behind the Three Lions in the next round.”

