Morocco's Youssef En-Nesyri scores the first half goal that secured his nation's place in the semi-finals

Portugal are out of the World Cup after suffering a shock 1-0 defeat against Morocco in the quarter-finals this evening.

Fans at the Al Thumama Stadium went wild after the final whistle was blown, as Morocco made history by becoming the first African side to make it to the semi-finals.

Portugal were the pre-match favourites at the bookies, but this year's contest appears to be a World Cup for the underdogs, after a number of unexpected results.

A single goal from Youssef En-Nesyri in the first half was enough for Morocco to reach this historic milestone, as their rivals were unable to equalise.

Cristiano Ronaldo was on the bench for the second match in the row, and looked incensed when the goal was scored.

Ronaldo was left in tears after Portugal's shock 1-0 defeat. Credit: AP

Portugal's captain was dropped from the starting lineup for the last-16 match against Switzerland after he reacted with anger to being substituted during the side's group-stage match with South Korea.

He was eventually brought onto the pitch in the second half, and was seen leaving in tears, having failed to win the ultimate footballing prize in what is thought to be his last World Cup.

Morocco will have its sights on England, if the Three Lions succeed in defeating France in their quarter-final showdown.

