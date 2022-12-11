Government to ignore nurses’ offer to ‘press pause’ on strikes for pay talks

An offer by nursing trade unions to “press pause” on planned strikes before Christmas is set to go unheeded by the government, senior Cabinet ministers have signalled. The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has offered to suspend the proposed action if Health Secretary Steve Barclay agrees to negotiate properly on pay. Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on Sunday defended the independent review process that the government has insisted should determine pay increases, as he appeared to rule out Mr Barclay entering talks on nurses’ salaries.

'The request that they've put in for a 19.2% pay increase would cost something in the region of £10 billion and that is unsustainable,' the foreign secretary said.

The war of words between nursing unions and the government increased this week, as the planned strike action approaches. RCN General Secretary Pat Cullen, whose members are due to take part in unprecedented strike action on December 15 and December 20, made the offer to pause the walkout in exchange for pay talks on Saturday night after earlier this week accusing the health secretary of deploying “bullyboy” tactics. On the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme, Ms Cullen said she is willing to be flexible but denied her trade union’s position has changed. “What I am saying is the health secretary can choose negotiation over picket lines,” she said. “My door is open, I am offering conciliation (through the Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service) and we can start that from tomorrow morning. I won’t dig in if he doesn’t dig in.” Meanwhile, Mr Barclay used an editorial for the Sun on Sunday to criticise the planned strikes amid serious pressures on the NHS.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay. Credit: PA

The strike is expected to cause major disruption to the health service in the run-up to Christmas, with ambulance workers also set to strike on December 21. Nurses and other nursing staff will take action at half of the locations in England where the legal mandate was reached for strikes, every NHS employer except one in Wales and throughout Northern Ireland. “In a winter when we’re worrying about Covid, flu and Strep A – on top of the Covid backlogs – I am deeply concerned about the risks of strike action to patients,” Mr Barclay said. “We are working hard to make sure patients experience as little disruption as possible. But with the NHS already under pressure due to the Covid pandemic and coming winter, the risks to patients will be significant,” he wrote. Labour accused the government of "spoiling for a fight" with nurses.

The shadow health secretary said "Conservative mismanagement" has led to the NHS to the "biggest crisis in its history"

Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting urged the government to “grow up and get around the table” after the Royal College of Nursing and Unison said they will suspend strikes if ministers are prepared to meet and talk about pay.

“I think that is an offer that’s too good to refuse and I want the government to explain why they aren’t prepared to even sit down and talk even though they know patients will experience real disruption as a result of strike action,” he said. Royal Mail workers, nurses, paramedics, rail workers and Border Force officials will all stage walkouts over jobs, pay and conditions this month.

