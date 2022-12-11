Italy shooting: Gunman kills three people at residents' meeting in Rome

Three people were killed and others were left injured on Sunday when a man opened fire during a condominium board meeting in a coffee shop in northern Rome, authorities and witnesses said.

A 57-year-old man was detained after the shooting, which happened at a bar in the Fidene district of the city, according to local media reports.

Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri called an emergency security meeting for Monday after what he called “the grave episode of violence that has struck our city”.

“The shooting occurred in an enclosed outdoor seating area of the bar, called “Il Posto Giusto,” or “The Right Place," he said in a tweet.

Forensic police officers inspect the bar in northern Rome. Credit: AP

La Repubblica daily quoted witness Luciana Ciorba, vice president of the condo board, as saying the man entered the bar shouting “I’ll kill you all,” and then opened fire.

Participants managed to disarm him until police arrived at the scene. Speaking in a video interview, Ciorba said the man was known to board members and had been previously reported to authorities for making threats against local residents.

