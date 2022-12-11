NASA's Orion capsule makes safe return to Earth after successful moon mission

NASA's Orion spacecraft has successfully splashed down into the Pacific Ocean after a near-26-day mission to orbit the Moon.

The uncrewed Orion capsule, which is designed to carry astronauts, splashed down on Sunday after a fiery re-entry into Earth's atmosphere.

The capsule hit the atmosphere at 32 times the speed of sound, and endured re-entry temperatures of 2,760 degrees Celsius before splashing down west of Mexico’s Baja California near Guadalupe Island.

A Navy ship quickly moved in to recover the spacecraft and the three test dummies rigged with vibration sensors and radiation monitors.

NASA needed a successful splashdown to stay on track for the next Orion flight around the moon, currently targeted for 2024.

Four astronauts are scheduled to make the trip, which will be followed by a two-person lunar landing as early as 2025.

The Orion spacecraft approaching Earth as it neared the end of its three-week test flight to the moon. Credit: NASA via AP

Astronauts last landed on the moon 50 years ago on Sunday.

After touching down on December 11, 1972, Apollo 17′s Eugene Cernan and Harrison Schmitt spent three days exploring the lunar surface, the longest stay of the Apollo era.

Orion was the first capsule to visit the moon since then, launching on NASA’s new mega moon rocket from Kennedy Space Centre on November 16.

And while no one was on the $4 billion test flight, NASA managers were thrilled to pull off the dress rehearsal, especially after so many years of flight delays.

Fuel leaks and hurricanes caused additional postponements in late summer and autumn.

