Twitter to relaunch blue tick service at higher price for iPhone users

Twitter is relaunching its subscription service at a higher price for Apple users on Monday, a month after a previous attempt failed.

The social media company said it would let users buy subscriptions to Twitter Blue to get a blue checkmark and access special features.

The relaunched service will cost $8 (£6.50) a month for web users and $11 (£9) a month for iPhone users.

Tw itter says users will be able to subscribe to the revamped service that will allow subscribers to edit tweets and upload 1080p - higher quality - videos.

Subscribers will also see fewer ads, be able to post longer videos and have their tweets featured more prominently on the site.

The blue checkmark was originally given to companies, celebrities, government bodies and journalists verified by the platform.

After Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion in October, he launched a service granting blue checks to anyone willing to pay $8 a month.

A number of companies paused advertising on Twitter amid concerns about Musk’s content moderation plans. Credit: AP

But it was inundated by imposter accounts, including those impersonating Musk’s businesses Tesla and SpaceX, so Twitter suspended the service days after its launch.

Since taking over the company, the billionaire has laid off more than half of the platform’s 7,500 staff, which has increased fears about the firm’s ability to successfully moderate the site, previous reports suggest.

In a series of tweets last month, Musk referenced a number of grievances with Apple, including the 30% fee the iPhone maker charges software developers for in-app purchases.

