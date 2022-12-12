'Make some noise for the world’s richest man': Elon Musk booed on US talk show

Elon Musk was booed by an audience who were told to "make some noise for the world’s richest man," when after appearing on a US talk show.

It was an uncomfortable moment for Twitter’s new owner on Dave Chappelle’s show with Chris Rock on Sunday.

At the end of the show, Chappelle was talking about the need to get along and communicate with people with different viewpoints and perspectives.

He invited Musk onstage. The billionaire obliged, wearing an 'I Love Twitter' T-shirt. Loud boos filled the arena – along with some cheers, too.

Elon Musk's take over of Twitter has divided opinions. Credit: AP

Chappelle joked to Musk: "Sounds like some of those people you fired."

As the boos continued to ring out, the comic pointed out that "All you people booing, and I’m just pointing out the obvious — are in terrible seats."

Musk has been in the spotlight in recent weeks due to his complete upheaval of Twitter.

He sacked a majority of the staff and restored several controversial figures to the platform, dividing audiences.

The other performers from the night included Rock and comedian Donnell Rawlings.

Donnell Rawlings also appeared on the show. Credit: AP

Chappelle asked Musk to repeat Rawlings’ catchphrase from their classic show – "I’m rich b****" Rawlings went first, and then Musk complied.

Quickly after Chapelle asked the crowd not to boo as he needs him to open up the first comedy club on Mars.

Musk responded by saying: "Twitter customer service here."

He stayed onstage and shook hands with many of the performers. Attendees had been required to lock up their phones during the show, but a few videos of the encounter made their way online.

