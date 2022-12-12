Pub takes in stranded motorists overnight after snow forces them off the roads

Play Brightcove video

Total strangers Hilary Lissenden and Lisa Hilton decided to join forces after they found themselves got stuck when heavy snowfall blocked roads in East Sussex

Stranded motorists spent the night in a pub on after getting stuck as heavy snowfall fell across the region.

The Bear Inn in Burwash, East Sussex, opened its doors to people in need as treacherous conditions forced drivers to abandon their cars in plummeting temperatures.

Among those rescued by the landlady and her team were new friends Hilary Lissenden and Lisa Hilton - total strangers who joined forces after they became stuck on their way to their homes in Hastings at about 8pm on Sunday.

Snow blanketing the ground in Crowborough, East Sussex.

After making their way to the Bear Inn, they were given a room for the night and were supplied with hot coffee.

Among those stranded were families with children and those with elderly parents.

"I was really scared," Ms Lissenden told ITV News

"I've never seen anything like it on the roads last night, cars sliding into each other, trees coming down."

Ms Hilton said her phone had run out of battery and thought she would be stuck in the car by herself all night.

"It was lucky really that Hillary couldn't get anywhere in her car and asked to come in with me and she had a phone charger, at least then you're together so it's not quite so bad then," she said.

The pub sent tractors out to rescue women with children and even went out to buy replacement babies' dummies after they were dropped in the snow.

"They've rescued so many people... they've just done everything. They have been brilliant," Ms Lissenden said.

After the impromptu night in the pub, motorists are now having to figure out how to get dig their cars out of the snow and find their way home.

