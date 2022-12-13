Andrew Flintoff taken to hospital after accident while working on Top Gear

Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff was taken to hospital. Credit: PA

The BBC has confirmed that Andrew "Freddie" Flintoff was taken to hospital on Tuesday morning after being involved in an accident while working on Top Gear.

In a statement, a BBC spokesperson said: "Freddie was injured in an accident at the Top Gear test track this morning - with crew medics attending the scene immediately.

"He has been taken to hospital for further treatment and we will confirm more details in due course."

The 45-year-old TV presenter and former professional cricketer has presented the BBC One show since 2019.

Flintoff, who has enjoyed a varied TV career since retiring from cricket, hosts Top Gear alongside Paddy McGuiness and Chris Harris.

'You keep it hidden away': Andrew Flintoff opens up about bulimia

The accident is not the first faced by Flintoff since he began working on the show.

In February 2019 the presenter was involved in a minor incident when he crashed into a market stall in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire.

In September of the same year he crashed again while driving a three-wheel vehicle at a reported speed of 124mph during filming for Top Gear at Elvington Airfield in Yorkshire, but walked away from the incident unharmed.

Former Top Gear presenter Richard Hammond was involved in a serious crash at the same airfield in 2006, leaving him in a coma.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…