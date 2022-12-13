Andrew Flintoff taken to hospital after accident while working on Top Gear

The BBC has confirmed that Andrew "Freddie" Flintoff was taken to hospital on Tuesday morning after being involved in an accident while working on Top Gear.

In a statement, a BBC spokesperson said: "Freddie was injured in an accident at the Top Gear test track this morning - with crew medics attending the scene immediately.

"He has been taken to hospital for further treatment and we will confirm more details in due course."

The 45-year-old TV presenter and former professional cricketer has presented the BBC One show since 2019.

Flintoff, who has enjoyed a varied TV career since retiring from cricket, hosts Top Gear alongside Paddy McGuiness and Chris Harris.

The accident is not the first faced by Flintoff since he began working on the show.

In February 2019 the presenter was involved in a minor incident when he crashed into a market stall in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire.

In September of the same year he crashed again while driving a three-wheel vehicle at a reported speed of 124mph during filming for Top Gear at Elvington Airfield in Yorkshire, but walked away from the incident unharmed.

Former Top Gear presenter Richard Hammond was involved in a serious crash at the same airfield in 2006, leaving him in a coma.

