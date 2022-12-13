FIFPRO ‘sickened’ by reports footballer faces execution in Iran

An Iranian footballer reportedly faces execution after campaigning for women's rights.

Players’ union FIFPRO said it is “shocked and sickened” at reports Amir Nasr-Azadani has been sentenced to death in Iran and has called for the punishment to be revoked.

There have been widespread anti-government protests in Iran sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died in custody in September after being detained for allegedly failing to follow the country’s Islamic dress code.

A message posted by the official FIFPRO Twitter account on Monday said: “FIFPRO is shocked and sickened by reports that professional footballer Amir Nasr-Azadani faces execution in Iran after campaigning for women’s rights and basic freedom in his country.

“We stand in solidarity with Amir and call for the immediate removal of his punishment.”

Nasr-Azadani said to be among nine people accused of killing officers at a protest on November 25. The 26-year-old was arrested two days later.

He is also accused of participating in an "armed and organised group that intends to attack the Islamic Republic of Iran".

Nasr-Azadani was not part of the national squad - or Team Melli as it is known - at the Qatar World Cup.

The Iran football team stood silent during the country's national anthem at the opening World Cup game against England on November 21.

The move was interpreted as a show of support for the anti-government protests in their country.

The sign of solidarity in front of global audience of millions, would likely have embarrassed the Iranian regime put the players at considerable risk.

The team later sang the anthem, often to boos and jeers from Iranian supporters in the crowds, at their later matches.

A woman holds a jersey with the inscription Mahsa Amini whose death sparked protests across Iran Credit: PA

The unrest began in September after the death of Mahsa Amini in the custody of the country’s morality police.

The demonstrations - or riots as Tehran refers to them - at first focused on the state-mandated hijab, or headscarf, for women, but has since become more general uprising against the Islamic Republic.

Iran said it has executed the first known prisoner arrested in protests last week.

A second detainee, Majidreza Rahnavard, was publicly hanged on Monday, less than a month after allegations were made that he had stabbed two security force members.

