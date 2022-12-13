The former CEO of failed cryptocurrency firm FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, has been charged with orchestrating a scheme to defraud investors hours after being arrested in the Bahamas.

A complaint filed by the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday accuses Bankman-Fried of raising more than $1.8 billion from equity investors since May 2019 by promoting FTX as a safe, responsible platform for trading crypto assets.

It alleges Bankman-Fried diverted customer funds to Alameda Research LLC, his privately-held crypto fund, without telling them. The complaint also says Bankman-Fried used FTX customers’ funds at Alameda to make undisclosed venture investments, lavish real estate purchases, and large political donations.

The former CEO had been under criminal investigation by US and Bahamian authorities following the collapse last month of FTX. He has largely been holed up in his Bahamian luxury compound in Nassau since the company's failure.

He will be "promptly" extradited once US authorities make a formal request, US Attorney Damian Williams said after Mr Bankman-Fried's earlier arrest.

Mr Bankman-Fried said recently he did not “knowingly” misuse customers’ funds, and said he believes his millions of angry customers will eventually be made whole.

FTX, which is headquartered in the Bahamas, filed for bankruptcy on November 11, when it ran out of money after the cryptocurrency equivalent of a bank run.

Mr Bankman-Fried has a right to contest his extradition, which could delay but likely not stop his transfer to the US.

His arrest comes a day before he was due to testify in front of the House Financial Services Committee.

Mr Bankman-Fried was one of the world’s wealthiest people on paper, with an estimated net worth of $32 billion. FTX grew to become the second-largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world.

But his success unravelled quickly last month, when reports called into question the strength of FTX’s balance sheet.

Customers moved to withdraw billions of dollars which FTX could not meet.

Bahamian authorities plan to continue their own investigation into Mr Bankman-Fried.

“The Bahamas and the United States have a shared interest in holding accountable all individuals associated with FTX who may have betrayed the public trust and broken the law,” said Bahamian Prime Minister Philip Davis, in a statement.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission said it had authorised separate charges related to alleged violations of securities laws and would file them publicly on Tuesday.

