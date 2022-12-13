Play Brightcove video

Priyanka explains how she sought out her ADHD diagnosis after she found a video on TikTok that highlighted the symptoms of ADHD in women

By Video Producer Zahra Errami

Priyanka Patel came across a video on TikTok that highlighted the signs of ADHD in women while scrolling on her ForYou page.

After relating to the symptoms listed in the video, she took online tests and did hours of extensive research before Priyanka, who’s a clinical mental health pharmacist, decided to take her conclusion to the GP.

ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyper-Activity Disorder) is a mental health condition that’s defined through analysis of behaviour. It can often mean people with the condition may have trouble concentrating, feel restless or act on impulse.

“If you look at the ADHD symptoms,” says Priyanka, 28, from Manchester, “I feel everyone in their life has experienced them at some point, but someone with ADHD experiences them to a magnitude of a thousand.”

Formerly diagnosed in 2020 with depression, her GP changed her medication and dismissed any signs that her symptoms may have been related to ADHD.

Priyanka believes videos shared on TikTok that share experiences, signs and symptoms of ADHD are a positive step in the journey for diagnosis.

She also says these should be seen as ‘lightbulb moments’, but that people need to do their research and take the appropriate steps.

"It can be very counterintuitive because there are a lot of people now requesting for assessments to get diagnosed because of this stuff they're seeing on social media.

"And they're doing it without doing their research, and they're using social media as a sole basis of wanting this diagnosis.”

ADHD UK chairman and founder Henry Shelford say they’ve been tracking how #ADHD content has grown on TikTok and between 24 June to 9 December there have been 5.8 billion views.

He believes that anyone posting on TikTok and other social media platforms are helping people recognise ADHD symptoms better.

2.6 million people in the UK have ADHD, only 6.5% of those receive medication for the condition.

Shelford, who also has the condition, says this is a good indicator that there is an under assessment of the condition, and this defeats any counterargument against over-prescribing of medicine.

Previously diagnosed with depression, Priyanka finds it important to recognise the link between ADHD and mental health conditions.

She says ADHD affects all aspects of her life and the reality of living with the condition needs to be shown more on social media.

A 2020 study of over 20,000 people revealed that one in 10 men or boys with ADHD at some point will have tried to take their own life, with that figure significantly higher in women with one in 4.

Determined to make change and break the stigma around ADHD, particularly around diagnosis in women - Priyanka started making informative posts and videos on her Instagram and TikTok that reflect the reality of living with ADHD.

"Once I got my diagnosis and realised how many women resonate with me, how much work had to be done.

"I was like, wow, I need to do something. I have to do something. And I always say, ADHD nearly killed me, but is now my reason to live.

“It’s so important to let people know – it's not fun and games, it’s not a trend, it’s not cool it’s not quirky – everyone with ADHD wishes they weren’t like this.”

By creating content that’s accessible, relatable and easy to process for those with ADHD she wants to drive change using social media as her tool to raise awareness.

"Another reason as to why I make content, because there are a few symptoms which were actually because of ADHD that a lot of doctors, therapies, professionals didn't realise.

"And particularly with women, a lot of our symptoms are misunderstood so, so much. And this is why it's such a passion of mine, because this is why so many women get misdiagnosed."

Symptoms can often go undetected for girls in childhood, as the more stereotypical symptom of hyper-activity can display more in boys than girls. Girls’ symptoms can be overlooked as a result of this as they’re more likely to be inattentive and introverted.

“You think of ADHD and you think of a crazy little boy just running around like off the wall, who’s not listening and shouting. But it is also the little girl who is sitting on her desk in a daydream, who forgot her backpack for the third time in a row,” Priyanka said.

Priyanka is also keen to use her position within her job to bring about change within the NHS too.

"If it wasn’t for TikTok I would not have known. And this is coming from someone who works in mental health, who is a pharmacist. You know, this is the kind of stuff that I should technically be aware of and know. But I didn't.

"I want to be the voice for all the people who aren't listened to, who are too scared to speak for themselves. And I want to be that person for people. I think it makes it just makes me feel amazing to help people. That's all I've ever wanted to do in my life."

For anyone wanting more information on ADHD or support or help in getting a formal diagnosis: