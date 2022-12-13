Breaking News
Nursing strikes to go ahead after claims government refused pay negotiations
The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has announced that strikes across the UK will go ahead, after claiming the government refused to enter pay negotiations.
The union had offered to suspend the proposed action if Health Secretary Steve Barclay agreed to negotiate properly on pay.
But negotiations between the union and the government health boss have seemingly failed - with the nurses pushing on with planned strikes on December 15 and December 20.
