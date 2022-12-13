Sunak promises to clear asylum seeker backlog by end of 2023

The government will aim to clear the backlog of UK asylum claims by the end of 2023, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced.

In the House of Commons on Tuesday, Mr Sunak unveiled a raft of new measures to tackle the backlog and curb Channel crossings.

He told MPs “unless we act now and decisively, this will only get worse” as he announced plans to establish a new “small boats operational command” dedicated to tackling the journeys to the UK.

He also pledged to clear the number of asylum claims awaiting a decision by the end of next year and announced plans to fast-track the removal of Albanian migrants.

For the first time, Border Force officers will be embedded at Tirana airport under a new agreement with Albania, Mr Sunak added.

Early next year new legislation will be introduced to “make unambiguously clear that if you enter the UK illegally you should not be able to remain here”, he also said.

Home Office figures from September showed there were more than 143,000 asylum seekers waiting for a decision on their claims, while nearly 100,000 had been waiting more than six months.

The overall figure was more than three times higher than it was over the same period in 2019, when 26,125 had been waiting for more than half a year.

The government is under pressure to tackle the perilous unauthorised journeys across the Channel, believed to have exceeded 43,000.

Mr Sunak told MPs: “I said enough is enough and I mean it. And that means I am prepared to do what must be done.”

Describing the “complex moral dimension to illegal migration”, the Prime Minister said the need to balance the duty to support people “in dire need” and have “genuine control of our borders” provokes “strong feelings”, adding: “And so it is my view that the basis for any solution shouldn’t just be ‘what works’ but what is right.”

He said: “It is unfair that people come here illegally. It is unfair on those with a genuine case for asylum when our capacity to help is taken up by people coming through, and from, countries that are perfectly safe.

“It is unfair on those who come here legally when others come here by cheating the system.

Ministers have singled out Albanians as accounting for more than a third of the 33,000 migrants who crossed the Channel in the first nine months of the year.

This was a sharp increase compared with the 3% recorded in the whole of 2021.

Mr Sunak recently held his first talks with Albanian prime minister Edi Rama, during which they agreed to close “loopholes” preventing the rapid return of failed asylum seekers.

But Mr Rama has been angered by comments from Home Secretary Suella Braverman, saying she was using his citizens as scapegoats for failed immigration policies.

Mr Rama criticised her “crazy” use of language and said she was “fuelling xenophobia” after she claimed there was an “invasion” of England over the Channel.

Last month, Ms Braverman admitted the government has “failed to control our borders” as she came under pressure over the number of crossings and the conditions asylum seekers were facing after arriving in the UK.