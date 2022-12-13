US composer Angelo Badalamenti, best known for scoring David Lynch films and TV shows, including Twin Peaks and Blue Velvet has died at the age of 85.

He died on Sunday of natural causes, surrounded by his family, they said in a statement.

Mr Badalamenti collaborated with Mr Lynch throughout his career, writing the soundtrack to the director's 1986 American neo-noir mystery thriller Blue Velvet and 2001’s Mulholland Drive.

The Twin Peaks soundtrack won the composer the 1990 Grammy Award for best pop instrumental performance.

Badalamenti won a Grammy award in 1990 for the evocative soundtrack, and worked closely with the popular series’ director David Lynch. Credit: Ian West/PA

Mr Badalamenti was also awarded the lifetime achievement award from the World Soundtrack Awards as well as the Henry Mancini award from the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers.

A family statement read: “The family of composer Angelo Badalamenti, best known for his work with director David Lynch confirms that the composer, loving husband, father and grandfather passed away on December 11th 2022 peacefully of natural causes, surrounded by his family."

The musician got to perform in front of the camera in a memorable scene in Mulholland Drive where he plays a gangster who is very particular about his espresso.

While he collaborated extensively with Mr Lynch, Mr Badalamenti worked with other directors on film scores including Holy Smoke!, The Beach, The Comfort of Strangers and Dark Water.

He also wrote The Flaming Arrow Torch Theme for the 1992 Barcelona Summer Olympics and the theme for Inside the Actors Studio.

