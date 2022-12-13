Six people, including two police officers, were shot and killed at a property in rural Australia after officers who arrived to investigate reports of a missing person were ambushed, authorities said.

Police said the violence began at around 4.45pm on Monday (local time) when four officers arrived at a remote property in Wieambilla - 168 miles west of Brisbane, Queensland.

At least two heavily armed people opened fire on the officers at the house, according to police, who have not yet revealed a motive.

Police returned fire but two officers were fatally injured and died at the scene, and a neighbour - who has not been officially named - was also killed during the incident.

The officers who were killed have been identified as Constables Matthew Arnold, 26, and Rachel McCrow, 29. Mr Arnold was sworn in as an officer in 2020 and Ms McCrow in 2021.

A third officer was grazed by a bullet while the fourth escaped the shooting unharmed, Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll said.

“In my view, the officers didn’t stand a chance, and I don’t know how two got out alive,” Ms Carroll told reporters after visiting the scene. She said the officers were shot in an exposed area in front of the house.

Ian Leavers, the president of the Queensland Police Union, said the officers walked into a hail of gunshots.

He said that as one officer took cover in long grass, the suspects lit a fire to try and coax her out. “She actually believed that she was either going to be shot or she was going to be burned alive,” Mr Leavers told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. After the officer was able to raise the alarm, authorities said a siege situation then took hold at the property, with specialist police officers and air support called in to help.

Ms Carroll said 16 officers risked their lives retrieving the bodies of the killed officers, not knowing at that point if their colleagues were dead or alive.

Just after 10.30pm local time, two men and a woman were killed in a second major confrontation with police, bringing the violence to an end.

Police said all three of those killed were considered as suspects.

“It is an unimaginable tragedy,” she added. “This has been incredibly distressing and tragic for everyone, particularly family, officers involved, colleagues, the organisation and the community.”

She said it had been many years since there had been multiple police officers from the Queensland service killed during a single response incident. “To lose two officers in one incident is absolutely devastating,” she said. The police commissioner said local police had acted upon a request from authorities in neighbouring New South Wales state to check on a person who had been reported missing as long as 12 months ago, but who had been in contact with people until recent days. She added that the 58-year-old neighbour who was killed may have come over after seeing a fire at the property or hearing gunshots.

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the country mourned with those affected, adding "our hearts go out to those in the grip of terrible grief".

Gun crime is relatively rare in Australia, which implemented some of the world's toughest gun laws after 35 people were killed in a massacre by a lone gunman at Port Arthur, Tasmania, in 1996.