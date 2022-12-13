UK unemployment rate rises as recession looms

The rate of UK unemployment rose to 3.7% in the three months to October, up from 3.6% in the previous three months, the Office for National Statistics said.

It comes as the UK is forecast to be heading into recession.

In response to the figures, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said that inflation and the downturn resulting from the pandemic and the Ukraine war are impacting growth in economies around the world.

“While unemployment in the UK remains close to historic lows, high inflation continues to plague economies around the world as we manage the impacts of Covid-19 and (Vladimir) Putin’s invasion of Ukraine," he said. “To get the British economy back on track, we have a plan which will help to more than halve inflation next year – but that requires some difficult decisions now. “Any action that risks embedding high prices into our economy will only prolong the pain for everyone, and stunt any prospect of long-term economic growth. “With job vacancies at near-record highs, we are committed to helping people back into work, and helping those in employment to raise their incomes, progress in work, and become financially independent.”

