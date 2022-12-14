Christmas Saves and Scams | ITV Tonight

With the cost of living crisis biting, many of us are looking out for the best Christmas bargains possible. But criminals are preparing for the festive season too - with a whole range of fakes, cons and scams designed to catch us out. So how can we try to save money and avoid the scammers this Christmas? Sonali Shah has been finding out.

In this week’s episode we warn viewers of the top text scams to look out for this Christmas and we give advice on spotting fake websites so that you can make sure that the items you are purchasing online are from a legitimate company.

We share 5 top tips that could save you around £500 a year on a typical energy bill -

Use a thermostat and timer to take control of your heating settings

Reduce your combi boiler flow temperature to 60°C

Install a water efficient showerhead OR keep your showers to under four minutes

Turn down radiator valves in less-used rooms

And draught-proof your doors, windows, chimneys and floors

Sonali meets Grace Forell, WHICH? consumer expert, who tells us the supermarkets selling this year’s cheapest turkey crown and Christmas puddings whilst also advising viewers on ways you can save money when cooking your Christmas dinner.

“Christmas dinner is actually a meal that's quite efficient to cook in the oven because you're generally cooking for a large group of people, lots of different things [...] If you’re cooking for 2 to 3 people an air fryer could be a good option, it was really good at cooking a whole chicken. It only cost 18p to cook and you got a nice crispy skin.”

Martyn Allen, Technical Director at charity Electrical Safety First warns viewers of potentially dangerous devices that claim to save you money on your heating bills, saying:

“Unscrupulous sellers are enticing consumers to buy these cheap plug in unsafe devices to help them save money on their energy bills. We subjected them to some simple safety testing [...] we saw sparks, flames, mini explosions coming out of them, real shoddy construction. They're unsafe and they should not be used in people's homes.

As well as trying to cut costs on our groceries and our bills, we might be tempted to boost our Christmas cash by selling items we no longer need online. But as midwifery student Micha discovered, there are very few protections when you buy and sell via social media.

Micha tried to sell her MacBook Pro on Facebook Marketplace. She took her MacBook to the post office and handed it over to be sent. When Micha asked the buyer for evidence that they had transferred the promised £925, however, she realised the email didn’t look legitimate and that she had been scammed.

She said “I went back over to the cashier and said, I think I have been scammed. Can I have back the parcel, to which it was: ‘No, I'm sorry - the parcel’s gone’. I didn't realise that when you go and hand in a parcel at the Royal Mail, that the minute you pass it over it's no longer your property, and you can't just ask for it back.I was absolutely devastated because £900 is a lot of money right before Christmas.”

The Post Office said that “once a parcel has been accepted at a Post Office… it becomes the responsibility for Royal Mail to deliver that item”, and that as it is “a criminal offence to interfere with mail”, the item cannot be returned.

Facebook told us that it does not allow “fraudulent activity” on its platform and it has removed the account in question.It said that it encourages its community “to report buyers and sellers who are not acting in good faith”

When buying or selling via Facebook marketplace, users are advised to: Review the seller’s profile, keep all communication via the Facebook platform and to confirm that you have received the buyer's payment before you dispatch the item.

TONIGHT also speaks to Sue Anderson of StepChange Debt Charity for advice this Christmas, she says: “our top tip here would be to try to look ahead not just at whether it feels affordable now, but whether it's going to feel affordable in January, February, March, those times when the payments are going to be falling due. And if not, are there other things you can do that don't involve spending that money?”

USEFUL WEBSITES

Stepchange - debt counselling charity in the United Kingdom

www.simpledebthelp.co.uk

Electrical Safety First - The UKs electrical safety experts

www.electricalsafetyfirst.org.uk

Citizens Advice - specialising in confidential information and advice to assist people with legal, debt, consumer, housing and other problems in the United Kingdom

https://www.citizensadvice.org.uk/

Energy Saving Trust -independent organisation – working to address the climate emergency and help millions of householders every year to make better energy choices

https://energysavingtrust.org.uk/

Action Fraud - UK's national reporting centre for fraud and cyber crime

https://www.actionfraud.police.uk/