Harry and Meghan: Series becomes Netflix’s biggest documentary debut of all time

Netflix’s documentary series 'Harry & Meghan' has received the highest viewing time of any other documentary title's debut in its premiere week, the streaming platform has said.

The first three episodes of the controversial six-part series about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, which was released on 8 December, was watched by 28 million households worldwide over four days, Netflix said.

In the first instalment of the docuseries, Harry accuses the royal family of having a “huge level of unconscious bias” regarding race, and Meghan claims the media wanted to “destroy” her.

The documentary, from Oscar-nominated director Liz Garbus, was the second-most watched English-language series on Netflix globally between 5 to 11 December, with Tim Burton's Addams Family drama ‘Wednesday' coming out on top.

Harry & Meghan also appeared in the Top 10 TV list in 85 countries, including at number one in the United Kingdom.

The first part of the mini-series, made up of six episodes in total, touched on the couple's disappointment with what they felt was a lack of protection from the royal family.

Key parts of the documentary included details about how their relationship started and the revelation that their engagement interview was “rehearsed”.

Another major theme in the series was Harry and Meghan’s relationship with the press in the UK.

The Duke of Sussex recalled how “uncomfortable” he was with paparazzi as a child.

As Harry elaborated on accusations of racism towards Meghan from within the royal family, he spoke of a “huge level of unconscious bias” during episode three.

The programme also covered the breakdown in Meghan's relationship with her father Thomas Markle.

Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, spoke publicly for the first time in episode two.

The final three episodes of the couple's documentary series are to be released on Thursday and will cover the couple’s decision to step away from royal duties.

