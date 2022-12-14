Morocco's momentous run faces biggest challenge yet against France

Morocco’s improbable, history-making run at the World Cup is about to get its ultimate test.

Africa’s first World Cup semifinalist is playing defending champion France who are playing at the top of their game.

Wednesday’s match has cultural and political connotations - Morocco was under French rule from 1912-56.Morocco has exceeded all expectations in Qatar by beating second-ranked Belgium in the group stage and then eliminating European powerhouses Spain and Portugal in the knockout phase to reach the semifinals.No African or Arab nation has ever gotten this far and is one of the biggest stories in the World Cup's 92-year history.

The Moroccan team after their victory over Portugal. Credit: AP

"I was asked if we can win the World Cup and I said, ‘Why not? We can dream, it doesn’t cost you anything to have dreams,’” said Walid Regragui, Morocco’s French-born coach.

"European countries are used to winning the World Cup and we have played top sides, we have not had an easy run. Anyone playing us is going to be afraid of us now."France has a scary forward team headed by Kylian Mbappe, but they are coming up against a side that hasn't conceded a goal so far in the tournament.

The only time a goal went in their net was an own-goal by defender Nayef Aguerd against Canada in the group stage - a game they won 2-1.

Speaking on Tuesday Regragui said his team is ready to "change the mentality" of Africa, and he’s told his players not to settle for anything less than the top prize.

Fans celebrating in Qatar. Credit: PA

"We’re going to fight to move on, for the African nations, for the Arab world," he said.He said the key to winning the game would be "team spirit" and the support of the crowd at the match.

The cultural and political importance of Morocco's success is already playing out.

In the Western Sahara region, which is claimed by Morocco, the local ethnic Sahrawi have a negative view of the Rabat government.

But members of the Sahrawi have been seen cheering for Morocco, showing the unifying power of the first Arab to progress this far.

Many Arab and African nations have thrown their support behind Morocco. Credit: AP

The fact they are facing France is also significant, dredging up the uncomfortable colonial history between the two nations.

Many of the players on the Moroccon team have connections to France and 14 of the 26 players on the squad were born abroad.

"Most of the Moroccan players who were born abroad chose Morocco as their national team because they feel they play for more than just to win a football match," said Maher Mezahi, a Marseille-based Algerian journalist covering African football.

"They play to elevate national pride and to make their family proud."Regragui said: "I’m a dual national, and that’s an honour and a pleasure, and it’s an honour and a pleasure to face France.

"But I’m the Morocco coach and we’re going to be playing the best team in the world. The most important thing is to get through to the final.

"When we play for the Moroccan national team, we are Moroccans."

Whoever wins on Wednesday will face Argentina in the World Cup final on Sunday.

