Buckingham Palace has been accused of briefing negative stories about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as part of “a war against Meghan” in the latest trailer for the Sussexes’ Netflix documentary series.

The streaming company shared the trailer on Wednesday for the final three episodes of the 'Harry & Meghan' documentary series that is due to be released on December 15.

In the trailer, Jenny Afia, Meghan’s lawyer who features in the documentary, claims she has seen evidence that the royal family were involved in negative articles being written about the couple at the time.

“There was a real kind of war against Meghan and I’ve certainly seen evidence that there was negative briefing from the Palace against Harry and Meghan to suit other people’s agendas," Ms Afia says, as footage of Buckingham Palace is shown.

The lawyer later adds that the "barrage of negative articles" about the breakdown of Meghan's relationship with her father, Thomas Markle, was the final straw in a "campaign of negative, nasty coverage about her."

The trailer shows part of an interview with one of the duchess’s friends, Lucy Fraser, who claims Meghan was used as a "scapegoat" by the Palace.

“They would feed stories on her whether they were true or not to avoid other less favourable stories being printed,” she said.

ITV News has approached Buckingham Palace and they have declined to comment.

The minute-long trailer also includes footage of Meghan discussing the negative press she received, while photographs of front pages from British newspapers including The Sun, the Daily Mirror and the Daily Star are shown.

One headline reads "Meghan made Kate cry", referring to an alleged feud with the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, while another appears to describe the couple as "Heir heads".

In the clip Meghan says: “You would just see it play out, like a story about someone in my family would pop up for a minute and they’d go ‘We’ve got to kind of make that go away’.

“But there’s real estate on a website homepage, there is real estate there on a newspaper front cover, and something has to be filled in there about someone royal.”

The instalment of the Harry & Meghan documentary series is to be released on Thursday and will cover the couple’s decision to step away from royal duties.

