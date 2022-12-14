Labour leader Keir Starmer has accused Rishi Sunak of "playing games with people's health" ahead of a looming NHS nurses' strike.

Sir Keir said the unprecedented nationwide nurses’ strike was a "badge of shame for this government" as he faced the prime minister for the final PMQs of the year.

Mr Sunak opened the session by expressing his “sorrow” at the “capsizing of a small boat” in the English Channel, telling MPs there had been a “tragic loss of human life”.

At least four people died in a small boat incident in the English Channel on Wednesday morning.

Forty-three more were rescued in the incident off the south-eastern coast of Kent, which the government confirmed in a statement was an incident involving a migrant crossing.Wednesday's PMQs session began with the government and opposition trading blows over the wave of winter strikes.

The Labour leader told MPs: “Nurses going on strike is a badge of shame for this government. Instead of showing leadership, he is playing games with people’s health and there is a human cost."Sir Keir added: “All the prime minister has to do to stop that is to open the door and discuss pay with them (nurses). If he did, the whole country would breathe a sigh of relief. Why won’t he?”

In response, Mr Sunak replied: “We have consistently spoken to all the unions involved in all the pay disputes that there are but I am glad he’s raised our nurses because they do incredible work and it’s worth putting on record what exactly we have done for our nurses.

“Last year when everyone else in the public sector had a public-sector pay freeze, the nurses received a 3% pay rise. When the RCN asked for more in work training, we gave every nurse and midwife a £1,000 training budget.

"And when they asked for nurses’ bursaries, we made sure that every nursing student received a £5,000 grant. That’s because we do work constructively and we will continue to back our nurses.”

Mr Sunak accused Sir Keir of sitting on the fence over strikes."If he thinks it's right that pay demands of 19% are met, then he should say so," the prime minister repliedSuella Braverman will make a Commons statement after PMQs, from around 12.30pm.

In an earlier statement on Twitter, Ms Braverman said: “I am aware of a distressing incident in the Channel this morning and I am being kept constantly updated while agencies respond and urgently establish the full facts.

“My heartfelt thoughts are with all those involved.”

The tragedy came a day after Mr Sunak unveiled a raft of new measures in a bid to curb migrant Channel crossings as he told MPs in the Commons: “We have to stop the boats.”

A wave of public service strikes throughout December has paralysed rail and postal services and thousands of operations and treatments are expected to be cancelled as nurses walk out.

RMT rail workers' 48-hour walkout brought a second day of travel misery for commuters on Wednesday while Royal Mail workers continued their pre-Christmas strikes.

NHS nurses in England, Wales and Northern Ireland are due to start strike action in a row over pay on Thursday after talks with the government broke down.

