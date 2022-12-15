Play Brightcove video

Footage captured fans clashing with riot police in Montpellier after France's World Cup victory over Morocco. (Credit: @MLMontpellier / Twitter)

A 14-year-old boy has died after being struck by a car as crowds of France and Morocco fans clashed following their teams' World Cup match.

The teen was "violently hit" during unrest that followed France's victory in the World Cup semi-final, local authorities have said.

Police said the driver fled the scene of the incident in the southern city of Montpellier overnight Wednesday.

The vehicle was later found nearby.

In footage posted on social media, a car could seen being driven dangerously near crowds in the street before appearing to hit a person, following the French win over Morocco on Wednesday evening.

Authorities said a boy, who has not been named, was taken to hospital, where he died of his injuries.

French media reported the victim was 14 years old.

Flares are fired as scuffles break out in the southern city of Montpellier after France beat Morocco in the World Cup semi-final

Local MP Nathalie Oziol expressed her “immense sadness (that a) sporting event ends in absolute tragedy.”

Elsewhere in France, crowds in Paris and other cities celebrated as defending champions France advanced to the World Cup final.

There was also clashes in neighbouring Belgium following the match.

In Brussels, about 100 people were detained on Wednesday night after football fans fired fireworks at police and damaged cars, police spokesperson Ilse Van de Keere said.

