George and Charlotte join parents for Westminster Abbey Christmas carol concert

Prince George and Princess Charlotte joined their parents for a Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey on Thursday.

The royal family put on a united front at the event just hours after the final part of the Sussexes’ documentary dropped on Netflix.

King Charles III, the Queen Consort and Prince of Wales joined the Princess of Wales for her festive concert.

Kate, who was smiling and looked relaxed was dressed in an elegant deep red coat dress, with matching shoes and clutch bag.

She greeted clergy at the door of the abbey before going inside, where she chatted with guests and enthusiastically high-fived children.

Kate, who was hosting the event, thanked those taking part, including actor Hugh Bonneville who read a letter from Paddington to his Aunt Lucy.

Laughing and joking with the guests, Kate was heard telling singer Alfie Boe about her own musical skills, saying she needed more practice singing.

"On the piano you can slightly hide away a bit more than you can do singing," she said.

"Actually my children probably wouldn’t forgive me - I’m not sure whether they think I’ve got a particularly good singing voice. I’ll have to have some lessons."

She chatted with boxer Nicola Adams, singers Melanie C and Craig David, and musician Alexis Ffrench.

Kate said she knows how busy this time of year is for everyone as she told them she was "hugely grateful" for their participation.

She also caught up with family members including Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice before heading back outside to welcome her husband and two children, who arrived before 5pm.

When Kate greeted her family outside there were cheers from members of the public and shouts of "Kate, we love you" and "Prince William, we love you".

During the service William read an extract from the late Queen’s 2012 Christmas message.

Upon her arrival to Westminster Abbey, the Princess of Wales high-fived children. Credit: PA

More than 1,800 people gathered in the abbey for the concert to recognise the "selfless efforts of individuals, families and communities across the UK, and celebrate and showcase the joy that human connection and togetherness can bring".

Kensington Palace said the second carol service Kate has held is dedicated to the late Queen and the values she demonstrated throughout her life, including "duty, empathy, faith, service, kindness, compassion and support for others".

The palace said these principles are "shared and personified by the inspirational guests who have been invited to the abbey in recognition of their tireless work to help and care for those around them".

A Christmas tree in the abbey is decorated with small Paddington Bear decorations, a nod to the late Queen’s famous sketch, while guests were greeted with atmospheric snowflakes from a snow machine as they arrived at the entrance.

The palace tweeted pictures of the decorations and said: "Getting ready to welcome our #TogetherAtChristmas guests, celebrating those who have gone above and beyond in their communities and paying tribute to Her Late Majesty The Queen."