'Godmother of BMX' returns to sport after menopause

Sarah-Jane Nichols: From World Champion to Menopause to Back on the Bike

Sarah-Jane Nichols, known as the 'Godmother of BMX', is set to make her comeback in the sport at the age of 52.

Nichols, a once-retired BMX rider who was seven times British champion, four times European, and the 1986 World Champion, said she rediscovered her love for the sport while going through menopause.

She said she had been experiencing "all sorts of symptoms" during the pandemic and "didn't know what to do" before visiting her doctor and being prescribed HRT.

After beginning treatment, she decided to get her old BMX bike restored and attended some "old school events", where she realised it was a "nice, ladylike thing for a 50-year-old lady to do."

Once she was back on the bike, Nichols said "it all came flooding back, the thrill." She also noted that "the tracks are a lot more skilful these days" and felt more dangerous.

"Now I'm older, the tumbles hurt a bit more," she said, but added that she is looking forward to competing in regionals in April.

"It's almost like learning a new sport, even though I was world champion," she said.

Nichols's return to BMX has been met with enthusiasm from the community. It remains to be seen whether she will be able to add to her trophy collection, but one thing is for certain: the Godmother of BMX is back and ready to take on all comers.

