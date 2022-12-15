Harry claims William 'screamed and shouted' at him during talks about leaving UK

Prince Harry has accused his brother, the now Prince of Wales, of "screaming and shouting" at him in 2020 during a meeting about the Sussexes leaving the UK.

In the final episodes of Harry and Meghan's controversial Netflix docuseries, which dropped on Wednesday, Harry describes the events leading up to the couple's departure.

He said: “I went in with the same proposal that we’d already made publicly, but once I got there I was given five options – one being all in, no change, five being all out.

“I chose option three in the meeting – half in, half out. Have our own jobs but also work in support of the Queen.

“It became very clear, very quickly that goal was not up for discussion or debate. It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me and my father say things that just simply weren’t true."

Prince Harry also claimed that the Queen, his grandmother, sat back quietly during the alleged row.

“But you have to understand that, from the family’s perspective, especially from hers, there are ways of doing things and her ultimate, sort of, mission, goal, responsibility, is the institution,” Harry said.

The Duke of Sussex also implicated his brother when he addressed the alleged "business of trading" stories between the royal family and the media.

Harry referred to "constant briefings about other members of the family about favours, inviting the press in".

"It’s a dirty game. There’s leaking but there’s also planting of stories," he added

"So if the comms team want to be able to remove a negative story about their principle, they will trade and give you something about someone else’s principle. So the offices end up working against each other."

"To see my brother's office doing the same thing that the two of us said we would never ever do, that was heartbreaking," he claimed.

The last three episodes of the six-part series began streaming at 8am on Thursday.

The first three episodes aired last week but there has been no official comment from Buckingham Palace.

Palace sources say Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace and members of the royal family were not approached for comment on the content of the Netflix series.

In the first instalment, Harry accused the royals of having a “huge level of unconscious bias” when it comes to race, and Meghan alleged the media wanted to “destroy” her.

In the series, Harry said members of his family questioned why Meghan needed more protection from the media than their wives had been given, but he said they failed to grasp the “race element”.

The couple also took aim at the British press, with Meghan claiming “salacious stories” were “planted” in the lead-up to their wedding, and the couple saying they were “playing whack-a-mole” as the articles appeared.