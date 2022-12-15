The final volume of the Sussexes’ controversial Netflix documentary features claims about Meghan Markle’s treatment in the press, her mental health, and Prince Harry's relationship with his brother, the Prince of Wales.

The final three episodes, which dropped on the streaming platform at 8am on Thursday, follow the couple from their wedding day to their departure for the USA.

Here are the key points and revelations from Harry & Meghan:

Harry claims Prince William 'screamed' at him during a meeting with the late Queen

Prince Harry described allegations of a blazing row during a meeting with senior royal family members, including his brother and grandmother, before the couple's decision to leave the UK in 2020.

He said: “I went in with the same proposal that we’d already made publicly, but once I got there I was given five options – one being all in, no change, five being all out.

“I chose option three in the meeting – half in, half out. Have our own jobs but also work in support of the Queen.

“It became very clear, very quickly, that goal was not up for discussion or debate. It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me and my father say things that just simply weren’t true."

Harry also claimed that the Queen, his grandmother, sat back quietly during the alleged row.

Harry claims William's aides 'traded' stories with the media

Harry referred to "constant briefings about other members of the family, about favours, inviting the press in".

"It’s a dirty game. There’s leaking but there’s also planting of stories," he alleged.

"So if the comms team want to be able to remove a negative story about their principle, they will trade and give you something about someone else’s principle. So the offices end up working against each other."

"To see my brother's office doing the same thing that the two of us said we would never ever do, that was heart-breaking," he claimed.

Meghan claims the Queen told her to write a letter to her father - which was then leaked to the press

She said: “I reached out to Her Majesty and said ‘This is what’s going on. What do you want me to do? I want whatever advice you have’, but ultimately it was suggested by the Queen, the Prince of Wales, that I write my dad a letter.” The letter to her father, Thomas Markle, was then leaked to the press, with parts of it appearing in the Mail on Sunday.

The duchess sued the current publisher of the Daily Mail, Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), and won in 2021.

Harry said the paper printed the letter believing the royal family would encourage Meghan not to sue.

The Queen, Meghan, Harry, William and Kate

Harry links Meghan's miscarriage to stress of newspaper lawsuit

Recounting the effect of the privacy lawsuit battke with Mail on Sunday publisher Associated Newspapers Limited, over the newspaper's publication of her letter to her father, Meghan said: “I was pregnant, I really wasn’t sleeping and the first morning that we woke up in our new home is when I miscarried.” Harry went on to say: “I believe my wife suffered a miscarriage because of what the Mail did. I watched the whole thing. Now, do we absolutely know that the miscarriage was caused by that – course we don’t. “But bearing in mind the stress that caused, the lack of sleep and the timing of the pregnancy – how many weeks in she was – I can say from what I saw, that miscarriage was created by what they were trying to do to her.”

Meghan claims royal family 'wouldn't allow' her to seek help when she felt suicidal

During a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey last year, Meghan revealed she had thought about taking her life during her time in the royal family.

In the Netflix docuseries, Meghan said: “I wanted to go somewhere to get help, but I wasn’t allowed to. They were concerned how that would look for the institution.”

Harry said he felt "angry and ashamed" that "it got to that stage", while Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, said it broke her heart to hear that her daughter was struggling.

"I knew it was bad, but to just constantly be picked at by these vultures, just picking away at her spirit, that she would actually think of not wanting to be here. That is not an easy one for a mum to hear,” Ms Ragland said.

The docuseries features previously unseen photos of Meghan and Harry.

Harry claims a letter he wrote to his father about the couple moving to Canada was leaked to the press

“It became clear that the institution had leaked the fact that we were moving back to Canada," he said.

“And a key piece of that story that made me aware that the contents of the letter between me and my father had been leaked, was that we were willing to relinquish our titles. That was a giveaway."

Meghan says she saw Queen as 'Harry's grandma'

Meghan said she treated the late Queen “as my husband’s grandma” when they were in private.

She spoke of her first official engagement with the Queen and how the late monarch had covered her with a blanket to keep her warm.

“I thought ‘I recognise and respect and see that you’re the Queen, but in this moment I’m so grateful that there is a grandmother figure because that feels like family’," she said.

Meghan and Harry with the duchess’ mother, Doria Ragland.

'Wow: Harry reacts to text from William on the day after Oprah interview

Home video footage shows the couple sitting with their laptops the day after their interview with Oprah aired.

Harry holds up his phone to Meghan to show her a text from his brother William and her reaction is to say “wow” as she looks at its screen.

Harry says “I wish I knew what to do” and his wife replies “I know. Let’s take a breather. Get some air and decide,” and they hug.

The text's contents are not revealed in the segment.

Meghan's popularity caused upset, Harry claims

Harry said “the penny dropped” for Meghan after she was the one who appeared on the front page of the Telegraph following an event with every member of the royal family.

He said: “The issue is, when someone marrying in should be a supporting act, is then stealing the limelight or doing the job better than the person who is born to do this, that upsets people.

“It shifts the balance because you’ve been led to believe that the only way that your charities can succeed and the only way that your reputation can be grown or improved is if you’re on the front page of those newspapers."

Harry says it was his decision to step back as a working royal, not Meghan's

In the fifth episode of the series, Harry said: “I’ve seen little cartoons of me on all fours and her holding a dog lead, and me wearing the dog collar.

"How predictable that you know the woman is to be blamed for the decision of a couple.

“In fact, it was my decision. She never asked to leave. I was the one that had to see it for myself. But it’s misogyny at its best.”