A huge aquarium containing a million litres of water has exploded in the centre of Berlin causing widespread damage and injuring two people.

Glass and other debris was scattered around the Sea Life centre after the 25-metre-high tank burst on Friday morning.

Two people were injured and rescue dogs were searching the building for anyone who might be trapped under debris, Berlin's fire service said.

Video shows the extent of the damage after a giant aquarium exploded in Berlin

There was speculation that freezing temperatures of -10C overnight had caused a crack in the tank, which then exploded under the weight of the water, but police said the cause of the incident was still being investigated.

Firefighters stand in front of the blown out windows after an aquarium exploded. Credit: AP

The aquarium has the biggest cylindrical tank in the world and contained 1,500 tropical fish of 80 different species, the centre said.

Witness Gwendolin Szyszkowitz told German news channel n-tv that she heard a loud bang and initially feared a bomb had exploded.

The aquarium, which was last modernised in 2020, is a major tourist attraction in Berlin where visitors could travel through it on a 10-minute ride in a lift.

