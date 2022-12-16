Consumers fall into debt traps as illegal lenders exploit people in 'credit deserts'
ITV News has heard how some of the poorest and most vulnerable communities are being targeted by loan sharks. Our Wales Reporter, Rhys Williams, reports in one of the country's so-called 'credit deserts'.
When Julie Andrews took out a £200 payday loan just to get through Christmas, it led to more than a twenty-year spiral into £28,000 worth of debt. The care worker lived in constant fear of bailiffs and tried to take her own life.
Julie lives in Port Talbot, an area identified by a report shared exclusively with ITV News as a “credit desert". Credit deserts are communities where people's credit ratings are so poor that things like loans and mobile phone contracts have higher interest rates and are therefore more expensive.
People in this situation then often have to pay over the odds for their gas and electricity and have to turn to high-cost lenders, compounding their problems.
As the think tank Demos says in their report, the lowest credit index scores are often found in the most deprived areas of the UK. This means people in these communities face further inequality just for living there. Although this report shows the areas scoring lowest are typically in the north of England and the South Wales Valleys, Demos says it shows an “incredibly fractured United Kingdom.” This is because there is a “very strong need for good credit in certain areas of London and the south coast,” with Wales and Northern Ireland scoring badly more generally. The picture in Scotland is more variable, with some pockets of good access to credit, but there are very few areas with low need.
Demos says that in areas scoring badly, payday lenders and illegal loan sharks are often more prevalent. In Julie in Port Talbot’s case, she was repeatedly bombarded with advertisements for loans with huge interest rates.
In the case of illegal lenders, experts say these individuals are often well-known and even respected in their local communities as a source of cash, but their intentions are far from benevolent and their methods can be extreme.
Ryan Evans from Stop Loan Sharks Wales (SLSW) says illegal lenders are incredibly difficult to catch as victims are terrified into silence. He says they will often target people with learning difficulties, and can even use physical and sexual abuse.
Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know
Julie managed to escape her debt trap after stumbling across the charity Christians Against Poverty while looking for advice on Martin Lewis’s money saving website. Now debt free, she is urging anyone in a similar position to seek help.
Stop Loan Sharks Wales say that anyone worried about illegal money lending can call them on 0300 123 3311 for confidential advice and support.
You can read Demos’ report in full here.
Worried about mental health?
CALM
CALM
CALM, or the Campaign Against Living Miserably, runs a free and confidential helpline and webchat – open from 5pm to midnight every day, for anyone who needs to talk about life’s problems.
It also supports those bereaved by suicide, through the Support After Suicide Partnership (SASP).
Phone their helpline: 0800 585858 (Daily, 5pm to midnight)
James’ Place
James’ Place
Suicide prevention centre in Liverpool offering life-saving support to men in suicidal crisis.
Mind
Mind
Mind is a mental health charity which promotes the views and needs of people with mental health issues.
It provides advice and support to empower anyone experiencing a mental health problem, and campaigns to improve services, raise awareness and promote understanding.
Phone Infoline on 0300 123 3393
Email info@mind.org.uk
PAPYRUS
PAPYRUS
For practical, confidential suicide prevention help and advice you can contact PAPYRUS HOPELINEUK on 0800 068 4141, text 07860 039967 or email pat@papyrus-uk.org
Suicide is the biggest killer of young people in the UK. PAPYRUS aims to reduce the number of young people who take their own lives by breaking down the stigma around suicide and equipping people with the skills to recognise and respond to suicidal behaviour.
HOPELINEUK is the charity’s confidential helpline service providing practical advice and support to young people with thoughts of suicide and anyone concerned about a young person who may have thoughts of suicide.
HOPELINEUK is staffed by trained professionals, offering a telephone, text and email service.
Samaritans
Samaritans
Samaritans is an organisation offering confidential support for people experiencing feelings of distress or despair.
Phone 116 123 (a free 24 hour helpline)
Email: jo@samaritans.org
YoungMinds
YoungMinds
YoungMinds is a resource with information on child and adolescent mental health, but also offers services for parents and professionals.
It is the UK’s leading charity fighting for children and young people's mental health, and wants to make sure all young people can get the mental health support they need, when they need it
YoungMinds Textline - Text YM to 85258
Phone Parents' helpline 0808 802 5544 (Monday to Friday, 9.30am - 4pm)